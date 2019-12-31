2020 Rose Bowl odds, line: Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks, predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Ducks games

The Wisconsin Badgers seek their sixth consecutive bowl victory when they battle the Oregon Ducks in the 2020 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET. Wisconsin (10-3) is appearing in a bowl game for the 18th straight season, the longest current streak among Big Ten Conference teams. The Badgers, who are perfect against the spread in their last four non-conference contests, rolled to a 35-3 victory over Miami in last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

The Ducks are coming off a 37-15 victory over Utah that gave them their third Pac-12 title and 12th conference crown overall. The Badgers are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread: Badgers -3

Oregon vs. Wisconsin over-under: 51.5 points

Oregon vs. Wisconsin money line: Badgers -145, Ducks +123

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 100 yards in 32 of 40 career games

ORE: QB Justin Herbert is tied for third in the nation with 32 TD passes

Why Wisconsin can cover

Nagel knows the Badgers have reached double-digit victories in eight of the last 11 seasons after doing so only five times over their first 120 campaigns. Coach Paul Chryst needs one win to break a tie with Milt Bruhn (52) for fourth place on the school's all-time list. In addition to Taylor, Wisconsin's defense has played a major role in the team's success this year.

The Badgers set a school record with 49 sacks (third in the nation) after registering only 19 last season. They have notched at least four in eight games, putting them second to Ohio State (nine) in that category. Linebacker Zack Baun leads Wisconsin with 12.5 sacks, the third-highest single-season total in school history.

Why Oregon can cover

Even so, the Badgers are not guarantee to win or cover the Wisconsin vs. Oregon spread in the Rose Bowl 2020. That's because the Ducks have won 14 of their last 16 contests and are looking to record 12 victories for the fifth time in school history. Oregon has scored a touchdown in 40 of its last 48 quarters and has outscored opponents 120-27 in points off turnovers this season. The Ducks have allowed an average of just 15.7 points in 2019, their lowest amount since 1966.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a force of late, registering 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss over his last five contests. The defensive end has set the school record for a freshman with nine sacks this season. Senior linebacker Troy Dye has made a team-high 75 tackles to increase his career total to 388, moving him past Patrick Chung for fourth place on the Ducks' all-time list.

