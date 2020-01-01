2020 Rose Bowl odds, line: Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks, top predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Ducks games

The Wisconsin Badgers look to avoid a fourth consecutive Rose Bowl loss when they take on the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Badgers (10-3) are appearing in this event for the 10th time in school history and have sandwiched a three-game winning streak between a pair of three-game skids. Wisconsin, which is 4-1 against the spread in its last five bowl games, last won the Rose Bowl when it topped Stanford 17-9 after the 1999 season. The Ducks (11-2) have won their last two trips to this contest to improve their overall record in it to 3-4.

Oregon ended its 2011 campaign with a 45-38 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin and trounced Florida State 59-20 in the event three seasons later. The Badgers are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds. Before finalizing your Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks in the 2020 Rose Bowl, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year.

Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Wisconsin vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread: Badgers -3

Oregon vs. Wisconsin over-under: 51.5 points

Oregon vs. Wisconsin money line: Badgers -145, Ducks +123

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 100 yards in 32 of 40 career games

ORE: QB Justin Herbert is tied for third in the nation with 32 TD passes

Why Wisconsin can cover

Nagel knows that Taylor is putting together one of the best careers in college football history. The junior is the seventh player ever to rush for 6,000 yards (6,080) and first to do so in his first three seasons. Taylor needed 836 carries to break the record for most yards by a player through his junior year set by Herschel Walker, who gained 5,596 on 1,083 rushes.

Taylor is averaging 152 yards per game in his career and 146.9 this campaign, the third-highest mark in the nation. He needs 91 yards to join former Badger Ron Dayne and Iowa State's Troy Davis as the only players in history to post multiple 2,000-yard seasons. Taylor has recorded 12 200-yard performances at Wisconsin, tying him with Texas' Ricky Williams for the second-most in history - two fewer than Dayne registered from 1996-99.

Why Oregon can cover

Even so, the Badgers are not guarantee to win or cover the Wisconsin vs. Oregon spread in the Rose Bowl 2020. That's because the Ducks have won 14 of their last 16 contests and are looking to record 12 victories for the fifth time in school history. Oregon has scored a touchdown in 40 of its last 48 quarters and has outscored opponents 120-27 in points off turnovers this season. The Ducks have allowed an average of just 15.7 points in 2019, their lowest amount since 1966.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a force of late, registering 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss over his last five contests. The defensive end has set the school record for a freshman with nine sacks this season. Senior linebacker Troy Dye has made a team-high 75 tackles to increase his career total to 388, moving him past Patrick Chung for fourth place on the Ducks' all-time list.

