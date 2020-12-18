The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide can likely wrap up the top seed in the College Football Playoff when they take on the No. 7 Florida Gators in the 2020 SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide (10-0) already are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with the four-team bracket set to be announced on Sunday. Last season was the first time in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff that Alabama failed to reach the final four. Meanwhile the Gators (8-2) are looking for their first SEC title since 2008 and could be considered for the playoff field if they pull off the upset in this matchup.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are 17-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 74.5. Before making any Florida vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt, given his impressive run picking games involving the Crimson Tide.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Alabama vs. Florida spread: Crimson Tide -17

Alabama vs. Florida over-under: 74.5 points

Alabama vs. Florida money line: Crimson Tide -900, Gators +600

ALA: QB Mac Jones leads the country in passing efficiency (203.9)

FLA: Gators lead the country in passing offense (386.4 yards per game)

Why Alabama can cover



Jones is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The junior from Jacksonville, Fla., leads the country in passing efficiency (203.9) and yards per pass attempt (11.69). He also ranks in the top five nationally in several passing categories, including completion percentage (second at 76.4), passing touchdowns (fifth at 27) and passing yards per game (fifth at 332.1 ). With Jones at the helm, Alabama has the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, averaging 49.5 points a game.

In addition, the Crimson Tide defense has shown marked improvement over its last 26 quarters. Since halftime of a 41-24 win over Georgia on Oct. 17, Alabama has allowed just 53 points (zero to Georgia, 17 at Tennessee, zero against Mississippi State, three versus Kentucky, 13 against Auburn, 17 at LSU and three at Arkansas). The team has allowed an average of 66.2

yards per quarter in that same time frame or 264.8 yards per game.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has arguably the best tight end in the country in Kyle Pitts. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior from Philadelphia ranks fourth in the FBS in touchdown receptions (11) despite playing just seven games. In his last two games, against Kentucky and Tennessee, he had a combined 12 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns. After sitting out last week's game against LSU with an undisclosed injury, Pitts is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday.

In addition, Florida has a defense that has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. The Gators lead the SEC with 31 sacks and rank second in tackles for loss, with 66. Two weeks ago, Florida had a season-high six sacks against Tennessee.

