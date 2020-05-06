2020 SEC championship odds, picks: Alabama the favorite again, but Florida provides tremendous value

The SEC sits atop the college football world again after LSU topped Clemson to win last season's national championship. What about 2020, though? The Tigers have to navigate through massive roster and coaching turnover, and have to deal with an ultra-talented Alabama roster just waiting to return to the top of the SEC West.

Georgia has entered championship weekend with College Football Playoff hopes in each of the last three seasons, but has only one SEC title to show for it. The Bulldogs dipped into the graduate transfer market for their next quarterback by signing former Wake Forest signal-caller Jamie Newman. Will he be enough to keep the Bulldogs atop the heap, or will veteran Kyle Trask lead Florida back to glory?

Gamblers are always looking for value in order to make the most out of their investments. Which SEC teams provide the most value?

Let's break down the William Hill Sportsbook SEC title odds:

Team 2020 Odds Alabama -135 Georgia +450 LSU +500 Florida +600 Auburn +1000 Texas A&M +1200 Mississippi State +10000 Tennessee +10000 Kentucky +15000 Missouri +15000 Ole Miss +15000 South Carolina +15000 Vanderbilt +25000 Arkansas +50000

Best bet -- Florida (+600): Relax, Alabama fans. This section isn't about which team will win. It's about which team is the best bet. Oddsmakers are handing out +600 on a Florida team that has double-digit wins in each of coach Dan Mullen's two seasons at the helm and a quarterback in Kyle Trask who was fantastic when thrust into the fire last year. Trask also hasn't had an offseason as a No. 1 quarterback ... ever. Furthermore, rival Georgia has inexperience all over the offensive side of the ball and a brutal rotating cross-division game at Alabama. If you're going to pick Florida to win the SEC East (and I am ... subject to change), +600 odds on getting to the SEC Championship Game and playing 60 good minutes seems like a really good bet.

Worst wager -- LSU (+500): The defending national champions are getting the title bump from the oddsmakers a bit. After all, would a non-national champion have these kinds of odds after losing a Heisman Trophy winner and record-setting quarterback, a do-it-all first-round draft pick at running back and 12 (!) other NFL Draft picks? Not to mention, the Tigers replace an established defensive coordinator and the offensive mastermind who turned around the fortunes of a program.

Of course not. Look, LSU might be good in 2020. Quarterback Myles Brennan could ball out and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini could pick up right where Dave Aranda left off. But putting the Tigers on the heels of Georgia in a much tougher division doesn't feel safe.

Value pick -- Tennessee (+10000): The Vols have the fourth-longest winning streak in the country at six games. They also return an established offensive line, an experienced backfield and a veteran defense that didn't give up 400 yards in any of the last eight games of the season. The Volunteers get Florida at home early in the season and get lowly Arkansas as their rotating cross-division game. If Jeremy Pruitt's crew can spring an upset, it's not outlandish to think that they might be able to get to Atlanta and stay hot. Tennessee winning the SEC isn't a probability. Heck, it's barely a possibility. But "barely" at +10000 odds is very enticing.

Longshot -- Kentucky (+10000): Never count out Wildcats coach Mark Stoops. He has proven during his time at Kentucky that, at worst, his team is going to be a tough out week-in and week-out. Quarterback Terry Wilson will return after missing most of last season with a knee injury, and he'll have three running backs who topped the 500-yard mark helping him out. They get Florida early in Week 2 when the Gators still could be figuring things out. They also have Georgia at home and get the benefit of playing Mississippi State out of the West every year. I picked Kentucky to go 6-6 when we posted our win-loss predictions last week, but I also think that they have tremendous upside -- provided Wilson comes back at 100%.