The SEC released "fan health and safety guidelines" for the 2020 season on Aug. 18 that mandated masks be worn by fans at specified times inside league venues this season. At the same time, however, the league left many decisions about fan attendance up to its 14 schools. Most notably absent from the league's guidelines were any requirements to cap attendance at a certain percentage of stadium capacity. Instead, the league's announcement encouraged schools to determine how many fans can attend games by using state and local guidelines.

All 14 of the league's schools followed that advice by establishing plans to cap football attendance at well under 50% of stadium capacity ahead of the league's Sept. 26 kickoff of a 10-game, conference-only season approaches.

Here is the school-by-school breakdown of 2020 football attendance policies at SEC schools.

Alabama

Alabama announced on Aug. 18 that seating at football games will be social-distanced, resulting in "approximately 20% seating capacity" at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Auburn

Auburn announced on Aug. 19 that capacity at the 87,451-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium will be capped at "approximately 20%" for the 2020 season.

Arkansas

Arkansas announced in a letter to season-ticket holders on Aug. 16 that it plans to permit between 16,000 and 17,000 fans at home games. That translates to between 21% and 23% of capacity at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Florida

Florida announced on Sept. 3 that it plans to allow approximately 20% capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. That would equate to roughly 17,000 fans. There will also be no tailgating, fan walk to the stadium or cheerleaders on the sidelines.

Georgia

Georgia announced on Aug. 19 that it plans to limit attendance to between 20% and 25% of capacity at Sanford Stadium.

Kentucky

Kentucky announced on Sept. 10 that it will operate at a maximum of 20% capacity to open the season.

LSU

LSU announced Sept. 9 that Tiger Stadium will operate at 25% capacity to open the season. Tailgating on campus will be prohibited.

Mississippi State

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order capping attendance at 25% of capacity throughout the state. Tailgating is prohibited.

Missouri

Missouri plans to cap attendance at no more than 25% of capacity at Memorial Stadium in 2020, according to an email sent to fans on Aug. 18. That would translate to a maximum attendance of 15,655.

Ole Miss

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order capping attendance at 25% of capacity throughout the state. Tailgating is prohibited.

South Carolina

South Carolina announced Aug. 20 that it received state approval for a plan that will allow "approximately 20,000 available seats," at Williams-Brice Stadium this season. That translates to roughly 25% capacity at the 80,250-seat venue. The announcement also said the university "will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents."

Tennessee

Tennessee has announced that Neyland Stadium will cap its attendance at 25% of its 102,455-seat capacity in 2020.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M tweaked its attendance plan on Aug. 19 to reflect that it expects to operate at 25% capacity after initially releasing a plan that estimated 30% capacity. The announcement emphasized the plan is subject to change and that the exact capacity percentage "will be determined based on the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend."

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt announced on Sept. 11 that it will not have fans at games through the end of October.