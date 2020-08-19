Watch Now: SEC Schedule Release: Winners And Losers ( 1:42 )

The SEC released "fan health and safety guidelines" for the 2020 season on Aug. 18 that mandated masks be worn by fans at specified times inside league venues this season. But the league left many decisions about fan attendance up to its 14 schools.

Most notably absent from the league's guidelines were any requirements to cap attendance at a certain percentage of stadium capacity. Instead, the league's announcement encouraged schools to determine how many fans can attend games by using state and local guidelines.

Many have done just that by establishing plans that will cap football attendance at well under 50% of stadium capacity. Other schools are still formulating plans as the league's Sept. 26 kickoff of a 10-game, conference-only season approaches.

Here is the school-by-school breakdown of 2020 football attendance policies at SEC schools.

Alabama

Alabama announced on Aug. 18 that seating at football games will be social-distanced, resulting in "approximately 20% seating capacity" at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Auburn

Auburn announced on Aug. 19 that capacity at the 87,451-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium will be capped at "approximately 20%" for the 2020 season.

Arkansas

Arkansas announced in a letter to season-ticket holders on Aug. 16 that it plans to permit between 16,000 and 17,000 fans at home games. That translates to between 21% and 23% of capacity at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Florida

Florida has not announced an attendance plan.

Georgia

Georgia announced on Aug. 19 that it plans to limit attendance to between 20% and 25% of capacity at Sanford Stadium.

Kentucky

Kentucky expects its stadium capacity to be "greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health," according to an Aug. 17 news release. The release said specific information will be announced "as it becomes available."

LSU

LSU has not released attendance policies, but interim university president Tom Galligan said in an Aug. 19 radio interview that the school is "probably going to urge" fans without tickets not to come to campus.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State said in its 2020 schedule release announcement on Aug. 17 that, "No decisions have been made on fan attendance at Davis Wade Stadium at this time."

Missouri

Missouri plans to cap attendance at no more than 25% of capacity at Memorial Stadium in 2020, according to an email sent to fans on Aug. 18. That would translate to a maximum attendance of 15,655.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss said in an announcement on Aug. 17 that, "Ticket information and other details surrounding attendance at 2020 Rebel home games will be announced soon." But athletic director Keith Carter told Sports 56 WHBQ on Aug. 19 that capacity could be capped in the 20-25% range.

South Carolina

South Carolina has not announced an attendance plan yet, but athletic director Ray Tanner said in a radio interview on Aug. 14 that the school has submitted a plan to state officials that would allow 24.6% capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tennessee

Tennessee has not announced an attendance plan, but athletic director Philip Fulmer said Neyland Stadium will "likely" be capped at 25% of its 102,455-seat capacity in 2020.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M announced a plan on Aug. 18 saying "initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 30% of normal stadium operating capacity." The announcement emphasized the plan is subject to change and that the exact capacity percentage "will be determined based on the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend."

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt said in an Aug. 17 announcement that it will release ticket and attendance plans "in the near future."