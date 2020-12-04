The SEC built in a universal bye week on Dec. 12 when the revised schedule was released this summer, and it appears that has come in handy. The conference announced Friday that six games will take place next Saturday, with up to four more (excluding the SEC Championship Game) taking place on Dec. 19.

The updated schedule is designed to give every team a chance to play 10 games during the 2020 season.

Here's a look at the games that are scheduled for Dec. 12:

The following games are scheduled for Dec. 19:

Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

The SEC Championship Game will take place on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia and Texas A&M are both alive to win their respective divisions and play in the game. If that happens, then that team's game on Dec. 19 will be declared a no-contest and the team will be allowed to participate in the conference title game.

Of course, this schedule is subject to change based on any further postponements due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Vanderbilt-Georgia game is the only SEC contest that has been postponed this weekend as of Friday afternoon. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Vanderbilt.