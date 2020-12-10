The SEC Championship Game is typically the only game in the conference that day. But, it's 2020, which means that things aren't exactly going to be normal. The SEC announced the times and TV information for the four other conference games that will take place Dec. 19 prior to the SEC Championship Game, which moved to 8 p.m. ET from 4 p.m. in order to get more eyeballs on the conference throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Take a look at the updated schedule (all times ET):

It's possible that some of the games could get canceled based on positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The conference has made a concerted effort to create a way for all 14 teams to play at least 10 conference games. The only two that won't, at least as of now, are. Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The matchup between those two teams, which was scheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Rebels program.

The four games between teams that aren't playing in the SEC Championship Game will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, with the main event -- the conference title game -- being shown in prime time on CBS.