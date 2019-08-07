2020 SEC football schedule release: Alabama, Georgia set for huge showdowns in September

The SEC released the 2020 schedule on Wednesday, allowing fans to go ahead and set their travel schedule more than a year in advance.

The slate includes several previously announced games, including Alabama against USC in Arlington, and conference matchups are based on a previously announced rotation, but here's where we get to see how each team's 2020 slate unfolds.

The much-hyped meeting of Alabama and Georgia is set for Sept. 19 in Tuscaloosa. We've gotten to see the two title contenders meet twice in the postseason recently and could see it a third time in 2019, but the Tide and the Bulldogs haven't played in the regular season since Alabama's 38-10 win in Athens in 2015. The 2020 meeting will be the first time Alabama and Georgia have played in Tuscaloosa since 2007, Nick Saban's first year as the Crimson Tide's head coach.

Check out the full 2020 SEC schedule below:

Saturday, Sept. 5

Alabama vs. USC (Arlington)

Kent State at Arkansas

Alcorn State at Auburn

Eastern Washington at Florida

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

UTSA at LSU

Ole Miss vs. Baylor (Houston)

New Mexico at Mississippi State

Central Arkansas at Missouri

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

Charlotte at Tennessee

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M

Mercer at Vanderbilt

Monday, Sept. 7

Georgia vs. Virginia (Atlanta)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Georgia State at Alabama

Arkansas at Notre Dame

Auburn vs. North Carolina (Atlanta)

Kentucky at Florida

East Tennessee State at Georgia

Texas at LSU

Southeast Missouri State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at NC State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

East Carolina at South Carolina

Tennessee at Oklahoma

North Texas at Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 19

Georgia at Alabama

South Alabama at Florida

Kent State at Kentucky

LSU vs. Rice (Houston)

Auburn at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Missouri at South Carolina

Furman at Tennessee

Colorado at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Kansas State

Saturday, Sept. 26

Kent State at Alabama

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Southern Miss at Auburn

ULM at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Tulane at Mississippi State

Eastern Michigan at Missouri

Florida at Tennessee

Colorado State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 3

Charleston Southern at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

South Carolina at Florida

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Nicholls at LSU

Alabama at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Missouri at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 10

Alabama at Arkansas

LSU at Florida

Auburn at Georgia

Eastern Illinois at Kentucky

Missouri at BYU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Fresno State at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 17

Mississippi State at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 24

Mississippi State at LSU

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Missouri

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Alabama at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Auburn at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arkansas at Auburn

Alabama at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Georgia at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Florida at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 14

UT Martin at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

UMass at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 21

Texas A&M at Alabama

ULM at Arkansas

LSU at Auburn

New Mexico State at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss

Alabama A&M at Mississippi State

Louisiana at Missouri

Wofford at South Carolina

Troy at Tennessee

Louisiana Tech at Vanderbilt

Thursday, Nov. 26

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Saturday, Nov. 28

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Kentucky at Louisville

Arkansas at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

LSU at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Dec. 5

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)