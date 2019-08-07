2020 SEC football schedule release: Alabama, Georgia set for huge showdowns in September
The Tide and Bulldogs open the year with difficult nonconference games before meeting up two weeks later
The SEC released the 2020 schedule on Wednesday, allowing fans to go ahead and set their travel schedule more than a year in advance.
The slate includes several previously announced games, including Alabama against USC in Arlington, and conference matchups are based on a previously announced rotation, but here's where we get to see how each team's 2020 slate unfolds.
The much-hyped meeting of Alabama and Georgia is set for Sept. 19 in Tuscaloosa. We've gotten to see the two title contenders meet twice in the postseason recently and could see it a third time in 2019, but the Tide and the Bulldogs haven't played in the regular season since Alabama's 38-10 win in Athens in 2015. The 2020 meeting will be the first time Alabama and Georgia have played in Tuscaloosa since 2007, Nick Saban's first year as the Crimson Tide's head coach.
Check out the full 2020 SEC schedule below:
Saturday, Sept. 5
Alabama vs. USC (Arlington)
Kent State at Arkansas
Alcorn State at Auburn
Eastern Washington at Florida
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
UTSA at LSU
Ole Miss vs. Baylor (Houston)
New Mexico at Mississippi State
Central Arkansas at Missouri
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
Charlotte at Tennessee
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
Mercer at Vanderbilt
Monday, Sept. 7
Georgia vs. Virginia (Atlanta)
Saturday, Sept. 12
Georgia State at Alabama
Arkansas at Notre Dame
Auburn vs. North Carolina (Atlanta)
Kentucky at Florida
East Tennessee State at Georgia
Texas at LSU
Southeast Missouri State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at NC State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
East Carolina at South Carolina
Tennessee at Oklahoma
North Texas at Texas A&M
Saturday, Sept. 19
Georgia at Alabama
South Alabama at Florida
Kent State at Kentucky
LSU vs. Rice (Houston)
Auburn at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Missouri at South Carolina
Furman at Tennessee
Colorado at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Kansas State
Saturday, Sept. 26
Kent State at Alabama
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
Southern Miss at Auburn
ULM at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Tulane at Mississippi State
Eastern Michigan at Missouri
Florida at Tennessee
Colorado State at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Oct. 3
Charleston Southern at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
South Carolina at Florida
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Nicholls at LSU
Alabama at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Missouri at Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 10
Alabama at Arkansas
LSU at Florida
Auburn at Georgia
Eastern Illinois at Kentucky
Missouri at BYU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Fresno State at Texas A&M
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Oct. 17
Mississippi State at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 24
Mississippi State at LSU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss
Kentucky at Missouri
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Alabama at Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 31
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Auburn at Mississippi State
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 7
Arkansas at Auburn
Alabama at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
Georgia at South Carolina
Kentucky at Tennessee
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Florida at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 14
UT Martin at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
UMass at Auburn
Missouri at Florida
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 21
Texas A&M at Alabama
ULM at Arkansas
LSU at Auburn
New Mexico State at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss
Alabama A&M at Mississippi State
Louisiana at Missouri
Wofford at South Carolina
Troy at Tennessee
Louisiana Tech at Vanderbilt
Thursday, Nov. 26
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Saturday, Nov. 28
Auburn at Alabama
Florida at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Kentucky at Louisville
Arkansas at Missouri
South Carolina at Clemson
LSU at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Dec. 5
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
