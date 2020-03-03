2020 SEC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for Alabama, LSU, Georgia, etc.
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the SEC spring games in 2020
Football season never ends in the SEC, but March brings forth the official start of spring practice season. Teams will be taking to the practice field all over the conference in the coming weeks to begin preparing for the 2020 season. Some schools, like Vanderbilt, have already begun. Others will start within the next couple of weeks.
All will conclude their festivities with an annual spring game before taking off until the summer. Here's a look at some of the major storylines around the SEC as spring practice kicks off for the 2020 season.
- So many new faces! There are four coaches who will be holding their first practices at their new schools. Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Mississippi State's Mike Leach, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin will all be getting their first look at their players on a football field. New schemes will be installed and jobs will be won. All will want to lay a strong foundation for their first campaign.
- LSU's victory parade comes to an end. The Tigers have been celebrating their national title since beating Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but that's all officially in the past now as the new season begins. There will be a lot of new faces in Baton Rouge this spring. Not only are star players gone, such as Heisman-winner Joe Burrow, but the Tigers also have to deal with the losses of co-offensive coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. This spring will likely be more of a feeling-out process than full-tilt push toward the season.
- Alabama enters the spring having missed out on the CFP for the first time since its inception, and as is the case every year, will be doing so with a lot of key roles to fill. The biggest question mark is at QB where Tua Tagovailoa leaves an open job. Mac Jones filled in for Tua last year but isn't guaranteed of anything as the spring begins as he'll likely be pushed by incoming prized freshman Bryce Young.
- Georgia will be installing a new offense this spring. Kirby Smart brought in Todd Monken as offensive coordinator in an effort to open up the offense and bring some more wide-open concepts. Monken will do so with Wake Forest grad transfer QB Jamie Newman in Athens to likely replace Jake Fromm.
- Jimbo Fisher begins his third season in College Station, and the honeymoon period might be reaching its end. It's a big year for the Aggies who are looking to establish themselves as a contender in the toughest division in college football, but will do so with Kellen Mond serving as the most veteran signal-caller in the division. Will that give the Aggies an advantage?
|TEAM
|PRACTICE STARTS
|SPRING GAME
|TIME (ET)
|CHANNEL
|Friday, March 13
|Saturday, April 18
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Tuesday, March 31
|Saturday, April 25
|TBA
|SEC Network+
|Monday, March 16
|Saturday, April 11
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Monday, March 16
|Saturday, April 18
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|TBA
|Saturday, April 18
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Tuesday, March 3
|Saturday, April 11
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Saturday, March 7
|Saturday, April 18
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBA
|Saturday, April 11
|12:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|TBA
|Saturday, April 11
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Tuesday, March 17
|Saturday, April 18
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Wednesday, Feb. 26
|Saturday, April 4
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|TBA
|Saturday, April 18
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Monday, March 23
|Saturday, April 18
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Tuesday, February 25
|Friday, April 3
|8:15 p.m.
|SEC Network+
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 B10 spring football schedule, dates
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Big Ten spring games in 2020
-
2020 P12 spring football schedule, dates
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Pac-12 spring games in 2020
-
Saban hires IU strength coach to role
Cochran was with Nick Saban at LSU and for his entire stint with Alabama
-
2020 B12 spring football schedule, dates
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Big 12 spring games in 2020
-
No. 1 recruit shows off Clemson tattoo
Foreman hasn't been shy at all about his love for the Tigers
-
College football players can wear No. 0
Who will be the first famous No. 0 in college football history?
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game