2020 SEC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for Alabama, LSU, Georgia, etc.

Football season never ends in the SEC, but March brings forth the official start of spring practice season. Teams will be taking to the practice field all over the conference in the coming weeks to begin preparing for the 2020 season. Some schools, like Vanderbilt, have already begun. Others will start within the next couple of weeks.

All will conclude their festivities with an annual spring game before taking off until the summer. Here's a look at some of the major storylines around the SEC as spring practice kicks off for the 2020 season.

So many new faces! There are four coaches who will be holding their first practices at their new schools. Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Mississippi State's Mike Leach, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin will all be getting their first look at their players on a football field. New schemes will be installed and jobs will be won. All will want to lay a strong foundation for their first campaign.

LSU's victory parade comes to an end. The Tigers have been celebrating their national title since beating Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but that's all officially in the past now as the new season begins. There will be a lot of new faces in Baton Rouge this spring. Not only are star players gone, such as Heisman-winner Joe Burrow, but the Tigers also have to deal with the losses of co-offensive coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. This spring will likely be more of a feeling-out process than full-tilt push toward the season.

Alabama enters the spring having missed out on the CFP for the first time since its inception, and as is the case every year, will be doing so with a lot of key roles to fill. The biggest question mark is at QB where Tua Tagovailoa leaves an open job. Mac Jones filled in for Tua last year but isn't guaranteed of anything as the spring begins as he'll likely be pushed by incoming prized freshman Bryce Young.

Georgia will be installing a new offense this spring. Kirby Smart brought in Todd Monken as offensive coordinator in an effort to open up the offense and bring some more wide-open concepts. Monken will do so with Wake Forest grad transfer QB Jamie Newman in Athens to likely replace Jake Fromm.

Jimbo Fisher begins his third season in College Station, and the honeymoon period might be reaching its end. It's a big year for the Aggies who are looking to establish themselves as a contender in the toughest division in college football, but will do so with Kellen Mond serving as the most veteran signal-caller in the division. Will that give the Aggies an advantage?

