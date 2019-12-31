2020 Sugar Bowl odds, line: Baylor vs. Georgia picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Bears games

Two teams that just missed out on the College Football Playoff collide on New Year's Day when the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 7 Baylor Bears in the 2020 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Bulldogs (11-2) won the East Division of the SEC but lost to LSU in the conference championship game with a berth in the playoff on the line. Meanwhile, the Bears (11-2) lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game, which knocked them out of consideration for a playoff berth.

Kickoff is at 8:45 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Georgia vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from Barrett Sallee.



Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He is on a blistering roll again, going on a 33-14 run with his best bets.

In addition, the college football guru has had a particularly keen eye for the Bears. In fact, he is 4-0 with his last four college football picks involving Baylor, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now Sallee has dialed in on Baylor vs. Georgia and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the college football lines and trends for Georgia vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -5.5

Baylor vs. Georgia over-under: 41.5 points

Baylor vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -220, Bears +185

UGA: Bulldogs are No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (12.5 ppg)

BAY: Bears are No. 2 in the nation in turnovers forced (30)

Why Georgia can cover

Sallee knows the Bulldogs have a championship-caliber defense. They rank No. 2 in the nation in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game), No. 3 in rush defense (75.7 yards allowed per game) and No. 4 in total defense (274.2). Georgia has allowed 17 points or fewer in regulation in 12 of 13 games this season.

In addition, Sallee has taken into account that D'Andre Swift is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards (1,216) and rushing yards per carry (6.2). He also is seventh in the conference in all-purpose yards per game (111.4).

Why Baylor can cover

But just because the Bulldogs have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia vs. Baylor spread in the Sugar Bowl 2020. The Bears have been winning the turnover battle all season. They are No. 2 in the country in turnovers forced (30) and are tied for sixth in turnover margin (+14). Over the last two games, Baylor has forced eight turnovers while committing only one.

In addition, the Bears will be facing a Georgia team that lost last season's Sugar Bowl under similar circumstances. Last year, a Bulldogs team that was disappointed in not making the playoff played uninspired in a 28-21 loss to underdog Texas. This season, with no championship again on the line for Georgia, starting offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson already have said that they are skipping the game as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

How to make Georgia vs. Baylor picks

We can tell you Sallee is leaning under, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.



Who wins Georgia vs. Baylor in the Sugar Bowl 2020? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the college football insider who has hit four straight picks involving the Bears.