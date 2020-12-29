The 2020 Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU has been canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the Horned Frogs program. The combination of positives, contact tracing and injuries put the Frogs below the Big 12 threshold for playing. The game was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Due to the quick turnaround between the announcement and kickoff, a new opponent could not be brought in for a make-up game.

"While we are disappointed in canceling this year's game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season," said David Fletcher, executive director of the Texas Bowl. "We appreciate everyone's support, including our new title sponsor, Mercari."

The cancellation makes the Texas Bowl the 16th such game to be axed due to the coronavirus. Most bowl games were canceled before matchups were announced, but others, including the Music City Bowl, have been canceled closer to their scheduled dates.

The Texas Bowl has been played every year since 2006 and now pairs teams from the Big 12 and SEC. Due to conference realignment over the years, that has led the Texas Bowl to pair up teams that were one time rivals. Arkansas and TCU were longtime members of the former Southwest Conference.

Arkansas will finish its first season under coach Sam Pittman with a 3-7 record. TCU finishes its 2020 season at 6-4.