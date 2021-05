We are less than 100 days from the first full Saturday of the college football season, but we also know what we should expect at the end of the season. The 2021-22 bowl schedule has been announced, and it looks to be a three-and-a-half week extravaganza over the holidays. The postseason will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The CFP semifinals will return to New Year's Eve, with the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowls serving as this season's locations. They will take place at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, with the designated time for each matchup determined at a later date.

CBS is once again set to broadcast the Tony the Tiger Bowl from El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Below is the entire remaining schedule for bowl games with dates, times and network affiliations. All information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 10 National Championship

Indianapolis, Ind. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 31 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 31 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Dec. 30 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. Big 12

Other bowl games