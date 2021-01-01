The No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) meet up with the No. 25 Oregon Ducks (4-2) in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Matt Campbell's Cyclones lost their opener to Louisiana and fell in the Big 12 title game to Oklahoma, but those losses sandwiched a stretch where they won eight out of nine games. The Ducks went just 3-2 in their shortened Pac-12 regular season campaign, but they filled in for Washington in the conference title game when the Huskies dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns and upset USC, 31-24.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 4 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cyclones as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Oregon odds. The over-under for total points is set at 58.

Oregon vs. Iowa State spread: Cyclones -4.5

Oregon vs. Iowa State over-under: 58

Oregon vs. Iowa State money line: Cyclones -200; Ducks +170

ORE: 3-3 against the spread this season

ISU: 7-3 against the spread this season

Why Oregon can cover



Though Oregon lost quarterback Justin Herbert to the NFL following the 2019 campaign, the Ducks didn't slow much on offense. They averaged 33.7 points per game this year, good for 32nd in the nation. They also scored at least 31 in all but one game this season.

Quarterback Tyler Shough made plenty of big throws this year as he spread it around to four different players who had 10 or more receptions. He averaged 9.4 yards per completion and tossed 13 touchdown passes against five interceptions. Running back CJ Verdell could return after missing the Pac-12 title game for undisclosed reasons, but if he can't, Travis Dye is a capable replacement.

Why Iowa State can cover

Not many teams have as much star power in the backfield as the Cyclones. Quarterback Brock Purdy is an NFL prospect, and he has one of the nation's more talented backs to work with in Breece Hall. Purdy threw for 2,594 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine INTs this year. Hall piled up a whopping 1,436 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

The Cyclones are tough defensively as well. Iowa State gave up just 21.8 points per game and held Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State -- three high-powered offenses -- to 30 or fewer points.

