Terrence Lewis, the crown jewel of Maryland's 2021 recruiting class, is out indefinitely after he had surgery on a torn ACL. Terps coach Mike Locksley told reporters on Tuesday that Lewis actually suffered the injury during his last season of high school football. He is out of spring drills and the foreseeable future after having surgery on the injury in January.

Though Lewis is just a freshman, he is nevertheless a big name for the Terps. When he committed in early January over offers from Miami and Tennessee, Lewis was one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with Maryland. As a five-star product, he was the highest-rated recruit in Maryland's most recent recruiting class, which ranked 18th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. 247Sports Composite rankings had Lewis, who hails from Miami Central High School, as the No. 1 overall inside linebacker for the class and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Florida. He was the No. 20 overall recruit for this past cycle.

Given his status coming onto campus, Lewis was expected to compete for playing time right away. No timeline was given for his return, though it's possible he does see the field in 2021. Despite Lewis' injury, Maryland has a solid linebacker corps with Ruben Hyppolite II and Fa'Najae Gotay returning for next season.