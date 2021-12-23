One of the hottest teams in the FBS will be showcased Thursday when the North Texas Mean Green (6-6) of Conference USA face the MAC's Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6) in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green had to win their final five games of the season to receive a bowl bid and they capped off their memorable run with a 45-23 blowout of eventual C-USA champion UTSA. Coincidentally, the RedHawks pulled a similar feat in 2016 when they won six straight following an 0-6 start to receive a postseason invitation. This year, they started 2-4 but won four of six down the stretch to ensure they went bowling.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the RedHawks as 2.5-point favorites in the latest North Texas vs. Miami odds. The over-under for total points is set at 54.5.

North Texas vs. Miami point spread: Miami -2.5

North Texas vs. Miami over-under total: 54.5 points

North Texas vs. Miami money line: Miami -140, North Texas +120

UNT: The Mean Green are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog

MIA: The RedHawks have covered five consecutive neutral-site games

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks (6-6, 5-3) have played a tougher schedule and only one of their six losses came against a team that didn't get a postseason invitation. They put up a respectable effort against College Football Playoff-bound Cincinnati in Week 1 before fighting Big Ten stalwart Minnesota to the wire in a 31-26 Week 2 loss.

Miami is just two years removed from winning the MAC title and still has a core of contributing players from that championship club, including quarterback Brett Gabbert. The RedHawks are known for their disciplined, balanced approach on both sides of the ball.

Their defense picked up down the stretch and they ended up second in the MAC, allowing just 23.8 points per game to conference opponents. The RedHawks allowed just 15.8 points per contest in their wins during the season-closing 4-2 stretch that made them eligible for the postseason.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green head to the Frisco Football Classic 2021 on the heels of one of the most impressive wins in the program's history. Their 45-23 blowout of UTSA ended the Roadrunners' undefeated season after they had become a Group of Five Cinderella story and spent much of the season in the top-25 rankings.

Although they were just 12-point home underdogs, a sign that oddsmakers already had taken note of their improvement, the dominant fashion in which they crushed UTSA was unexpected. The Roadrunners fumbled their first kickoff return and trailed 10-0 before their offense took one snap.

Rainy weather caused ball security issues for both clubs but, aside from committing two turnovers, the Mean Green had their way with a rushing attack that went for 340 yards and saw two players break triple digits. DeAndre Torrey rushed 23 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns, while Ikaika Ragsdale had 20 rushes for 146 yards and two scores.

