The ACC and SEC collide on Saturday when the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack and Kentucky Wildcats square off in the 2021 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Wolfpack (8-3) have won four consecutive games. They are coming off a 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (4-6) are playing in a bowl game for the fifth straight season and enter Saturday's contest off a 41-18 win over South Carolina. The Gator Bowl 2021 will be one of three bowl matchups between the ACC and SEC. The Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame and the Orange Bowl between Texas A&M and North Carolina are the other two.

Kickoff is set for noon ET.

Kentucky vs. NC State spread: Wildcats -2.5

Kentucky vs. NC State over-under: 48.5 points

Kentucky vs. NC State money line: Wildcats -135, Wolfpack +115

UK: The Wildcats lead the SEC in red zone defense (.750)

NCST: Payton Wilson leads the ACC in tackles per game (10.8)

Why Kentucky can cover



Kentucky played a much tougher schedule than NC State this season. Three of the Wildcats' six losses were to teams that finished in the top nine of the College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Florida and No. 9 Georgia. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack mostly beat up on the lightweights in the ACC, with their most notable wins coming against Liberty and Pitt.

In addition, Kentucky has a defense that can limit NC State's offense. The Wildcats rank fifth in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 26.4 points a game. They held Florida to 34 points (its second fewest this season), Georgia to 14 and Mississippi State to two.

Why North Carolina State can cover

Payton Wilson is a tackling machine. The sophomore linebacker from Hillsborough, N.C., leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the country in tackles per game (10.8). He also is tied for eighth in the league in tackles for loss (11.5). For his efforts this season, he was named to the all-ACC first team.

In addition, NC State has one of the best pass rushes in the nation. The Wolfpack average 2.9 sacks per game, which ranks 23rd in the country. They are coming off a three-sack game against Georgia Tech.

