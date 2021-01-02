The 24th-ranked NC State Wolfpack will try to stretch their winning streak to five games when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the 2021 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Wolfpack (8-3) enter the game with consecutive victories over Florida State, Liberty, Syracuse and Georgia Tech. A win over the Wildcats (4-6) would give NC State its longest winning streak since winning seven straight games over the 2017 and '18 seasons. Meanwhile Kentucky is making its fifth consecutive bowl appearance, which is tied for the longest streak in program history.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Wildcats as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. NC State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5.

Kentucky vs. NC State spread: Wildcats -2.5

Kentucky vs. NC State over-under: 49.5 points

Kentucky vs. NC State money line: Wildcats -135, Wolfpack +115

UK: The Wildcats lead the SEC in red zone defense (.750)

NCST: Payton Wilson leads the ACC in tackles per game (10.8)

Why Kentucky can cover



Kentucky is able to run the ball effectively behind running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Though he has missed two games, the sophomore from McDonough, Ga., leads the team in rushing yards (701) and touchdowns (nine). He has four 100-yard rushing games this season, including each of his past three. With Rodriguez leading the way, the Wildcats rank fifth in the SEC in rushing, averaging 187.4 yards per game.

One of the main reasons behind Kentucky's rushing success has been offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. The junior has played in 32 career games with 25 consecutive starts at tackle. In 10 games this season, he graded at 88 percent with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack. On Monday he was named a third-team All-America by the Associated Press.

Why North Carolina State can cover

Payton Wilson is a tackling machine. The sophomore linebacker from Hillsborough, N.C., leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the country in tackles per game (10.8). He also is tied for eighth in the league in tackles for loss (11.5). For his efforts this season, he was named to the all-ACC first team.

In addition, NC State has one of the best pass rushes in the nation. The Wolfpack average 2.9 sacks per game, which ranks 23rd in the country. They are coming off a three-sack game against Georgia Tech.

