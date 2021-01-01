BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson burst onto the college football season in 2020 as the Cougars vaulted into national prominence, and now he's vaulting to the next level. Wilson announced on Friday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

"To all my boys on the team and everyone else involved in my time here ... without you, I am nothing," he wrote on Twitter. "You never forget the ones that went to battle with you, they are a. part of you forever. Forever grateful to my line and receivers, the strength staff and training staff for their endless dedication to me."

Wilson threw for 3,692 yards, tossed 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions during a sensational season that saw the Cougars spend the majority of the season in the AP Top 25. He also added 254 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

His success this season came after an inconsistent sophomore campaign in Provo where Wilson threw for 2,382 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019 but tossed nine interceptions. He missed four games in the middle of the season with a hand injury.

His successful season elevated him near the top of 2021 NFL Mock Drafts. The CBS Sports draft-eligible prospect rankings currently list Wilson as the No. 6 overall player and third-ranked quarterback behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson recently had the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder going No. 12 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in his mock draft.

Wilson threw for 425 yards and three touchdowns vs. UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl in his final game with the Cougars.