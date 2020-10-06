Fresh off North Dakota State's lone game of the fall football season, the Bison's star player is declaring for the NFL Draft. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, a projected first-round pick, told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that it was "the hardest decision I ever had to make in my life, without a doubt."

Lance is considered the No. 3 quarterback and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 draft class, according to CBS Sports. He jumped onto the national radar as a redshirt freshman last season while leading North Dakota State to a 16-0 record and FCS national title. The Minnesota native completed 192-of-287 passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions and also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lance became the first freshman to win the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the best offensive player at the FCS level.

North Dakota State is expected to play compete in the Summit League this spring, but staged a showcase game for Lance on Saturday as the Bison hosted Central Arkansas for NDSU's lone game of the fall. Representatives from 28 NFL teams were expected to be at the game, according to Jordan Reid of The Draft Network. Lance completed 15-of-30 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 39-28 North Dakota State victory.

"We've tried to give Trey as much input — information to him and his family — as possible so that when the decision is made they can feel comfortable with it," North Dakota State coach Matt Entz said before the game. "But regardless, I'm going to continue to support that young man. He's been an outstanding Bison."

Lance was considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2018 recruiting class but was only the No. 49 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.