The 2020 college football season was unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the season was played -- and if it was played at all in some cases. Players all across the sport were confronted with a choice: play out the games -- however many there were -- or opt out. Some in a position to do so opted out with the intent of moving on to the NFL draft.

With the season now winding to a close, we're keeping track of all the underclassmen names to watch for the draft next spring. Some, like Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons, have been known for months. Others will be trickling in as Bowl Season comes and goes. Last year, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, were either granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees early with eligibility remaining.

Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, with the subsequent rounds taking place on April 30 and May 1.

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2021 NFL Draft