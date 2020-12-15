The 2020 college football season was unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the season was played -- and if it was played at all in some cases. Players all across the sport were confronted with a choice: play out the games -- however many there were -- or opt out. Some in a position to do so opted out with the intent of moving on to the NFL draft.
With the season now winding to a close, we're keeping track of all the underclassmen names to watch for the draft next spring. Some, like Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons, have been known for months. Others will be trickling in as Bowl Season comes and goes. Last year, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, were either granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees early with eligibility remaining.
Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, with the subsequent rounds taking place on April 30 and May 1.
Players are listed in alphabetical order
Declared for 2021 NFL Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
Paulson Adebo
CB
Stanford
Jack Anderson
OL
Texas Tech
|Calvin Ashley
|OL
|Florida A&M
Tutu Atwell
WR
Louisville
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
LSU
Andre Cisco
DB
Syracuse
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Texas
Aashari Crosswell
DB
Arizona State
Caleb Farley
CB
Virginia Tech
Paris Ford
DB
Pitt
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Memphis
|Javian Hawkins
|RB
|Louisville
|Anthony Hines
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Jevon Holland
|DB
|Oregon
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|South Carolina
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|Kentucky
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|Alim McNeill
|DL
|NC State
|Israel Mukuamu
|CB
|South Carolina
|Marcus Murphy
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Texas
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|Blake Proehl
|WR
|East Carolina
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Miami (FL)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Florida State
|Penei Sewell
|OL
|Oregon
|Tyler Shelvin
|DL
|LSU
|Caden Sterns
|DB
|Texas
|Sage Surratt
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Joe Tryon
|LB
|Washington
|Jay Tufele
|DL
|USC
|Jaylen Twyman
|DL
|Pitt
|Rachad Wildgoose Jr.
|CB
|Wisconsin
|Pooka Williams Jr.
|RB
|Kansas
|Trill Williams
|CB
|Syracuse