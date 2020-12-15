jamarr-chase-lsu.jpg

The 2020 college football season was unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the season was played -- and if it was played at all in some cases. Players all across the sport were confronted with a choice: play out the games -- however many there were -- or opt out. Some in a position to do so opted out with the intent of moving on to the NFL draft. 

With the season now winding to a close, we're keeping track of all the underclassmen names to watch for the draft next spring. Some, like Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons, have been known for months. Others will be trickling in as Bowl Season comes and goes. Last year, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, were either granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees early with eligibility remaining. 

Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, with the subsequent rounds taking place on April 30 and May 1. 

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2021 NFL Draft

PlayerPositionSchool

Paulson Adebo

CB

Stanford

Jack Anderson

OL

Texas Tech

Calvin Ashley
OLFlorida A&M

Tutu Atwell

WR

Louisville

Ja'Marr Chase 

WR

LSU

Andre Cisco

DB

Syracuse

Samuel Cosmi 

OL

Texas

Aashari Crosswell

DB

Arizona State

Caleb Farley

CB

Virginia Tech

Paris Ford

DB

Pitt

Kenneth Gainwell
RBMemphis
Javian Hawkins
RBLouisville
Anthony Hines
LB
Texas A&M
Jevon Holland 
DBOregon
Jaycee Horn
CBSouth Carolina
Chuba Hubbard
RBOklahoma State
Ernest Jones 
LBSouth Carolina
Kelvin Joseph
CBKentucky
Trey Lance 
QBNorth Dakota State
Terrace Marshall Jr. 
WRLSU
Alim McNeill
DLNC State
Israel Mukuamu
CBSouth Carolina
Marcus Murphy
DBMississippi State
Joseph Ossai
DETexas
Micah Parsons
LBPenn State
Blake Proehl
WR
East Carolina
Gregory Rousseau
DEMiami (FL)
Asante Samuel Jr.
CBFlorida State
Penei Sewell
OLOregon
Tyler Shelvin
DLLSU
Caden Sterns 
DBTexas
Sage Surratt 
WRWake Forest
Joe Tryon
LBWashington
Jay Tufele 
DLUSC
Jaylen Twyman
DLPitt
Rachad Wildgoose Jr. 
CBWisconsin
Pooka Williams Jr.
RBKansas
Trill Williams 
CBSyracuse