Indiana coach Tom Allen will face one of his former teams when the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers square off with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in the 2021 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Allen, 50, worked at Ole Miss as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator from 2012 through '14. The Rebels went 24-15 while he was in Oxford. Allen spent the '15 season at South Florida before becoming defensive coordinator and, eventually, head coach at Indiana. On Saturday, he will guide a 6-1 Hoosiers team that is ranked for a program-record ninth consecutive week. Indiana will face Lane Kiffin's 4-5 Ole Miss team that is making its first bowl appearance since the 2015 season.

Indiana vs. Ole Miss spread: Hoosiers -8.5

Indiana vs. Ole Miss over-under: 65.5 points

Indiana vs. Ole Miss money line: Hoosiers -330, Rebels +250

IU: WR Ty Fryfogle leads the Big Ten in yards per reception (20.2)

MISS: Matt Corral leads the country in total offense (384.9 yards per game)

Why Indiana can cover

Ty Fryfogle is having one of the best seasons by any receiver in the FBS. The senior receiver from Lucedale, Miss., leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th in the country in yards per reception (20.2). He also ranks third in the conference in receiving touchdowns (seven). For his efforts this season he was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press.

In addition, Indiana faces an Ole Miss team that will be without multiple playmakers on offense. Receiver Elijah Moore, a first team All-American who leads the nation in both receptions per game (10.8) and receiving yards per game (149.1), opted out of the season before the Rebels' last regular season game. So did tight end Kenny Yeboah, who ranks fifth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (six) and eighth in receiving yards (524). Ole Miss also may be without running back Jerrion Ealy and receiver Braylon Sanders due to injury.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Quarterback Matt Corral has had a standout season. The sophomore from Ventura, Calif., leads the country in total offense (384.9 yards per game) and ranks in the top 10 in several other categories, including completion percentage (71.3 percent), passing yards per game (332.8) and passing touchdowns (27). For his efforts this season, Corral was named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.

In addition, Ole Miss has a history of success in bowl games. The Rebels are 11-2 in their last 13 bowl games dating to a 13-0 win over Air Force in the 1992 Liberty Bowl. The program's 63.9 winning percentage in bowl games ranks second nationally behind only USC (64.2) among teams with at least 25 appearances.

