Something has to give when the ninth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats square off in the 2021 Peach Bowl on Friday in Atlanta. Both teams boast top-15 defenses and are outscoring opponents by more than 17 points per game. The Bulldogs (7-2) have the No. 1 run defense in FBS, and the offense has taken a step forward since J.T. Daniels took over at quarterback. The Bearcats (9-0), meanwhile, allow just 16 points per game, and quarterback Desmond Ridder leads an offense that scores more than 39 per contest.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are seven-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.

Georgia vs. Cincinnati: Bulldogs -7

Georgia vs. Cincinnati over-under: 51

Georgia vs. Cincinnati money line: Bulldogs -270, Bearcats +220

UGA: Four different receivers have topped 100 yards in a game this season.

CINCY: QB Desmond Ridder has at least one rushing TD in six straight games.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 neutral-site games as a favorite, and the defensive front is formidable. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, at 330 pounds, anchors the middle, and Travon Walker and Jalen Carter contribute to a run defense that allows 69 yards per game. Linebackers Azeez Ojulari (5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and Nakobe Dean (team-high 64 tackles) will fill the void left by Monty Rice opting out. The unit has 24 sacks in nine games.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven bowl games, and the offense has been explosive under Daniels, who has thrown for 827 yards in three starts. The sophomore is completing nearly 67 percent of his throws with nine TDs and one interception, and the offense averaged nearly 42 points in the three games. Wideouts Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and George Pickens all have topped 350 yards, and Zamir White has 740 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven against teams with a winning record, and the defense is in the top-25 in the nation against the run (122.1) and the pass (192.3). Not much gets past linebackers Jarell White (74 tackles), Darrian Beavers (50) and Joel Dublanko (48), who make big plays all over the field. White and Beavers have combined for 3.5 sacks and four interceptions, with White returning one for a score. The unit has 27 sacks and 19 takeaways.

The Bearcats are 4-1 ATS in their last five non-conference games, and Ridder makes the offense tough to defend. The unit ranks in the top-20 in total yards (467.2), rushing (225) and scoring (39.3). The quarterback has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 17 TDs, and he is second on the team in rushing with 609 yards (7.3 per carry) with an additional seven scores. Gerrid Doaks is the primary ball-carrier, and he has rushed for 673 yards and seven touchdowns.

