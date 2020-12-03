The Rose Bowl will hold one of the two College Football Playoff national semifinals on Jan. 1, 2021, but not many people will be in the building to see it. The bowl announced Thursday that the event will be held without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the state of California, Los Angeles County and the city of Pasadena.

"While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of 'The Granddaddy of Them All,'" said David Eads, Executive Director and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. "We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants."

The bowl requested an exemption to allow a limited number of guests of players and coaches. That request was denied due to state and county guidelines, including Los Angeles County's Tier 1 status.

The news comes after local restrictions have forced several teams, including Stanford, San Jose State and the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, to relocate to other states in order to prepare for upcoming games.

This will be the third time that the Rose Bowl will host a national semifinal. Oregon defeated Florida State 59-20 following the 2014 season, and Georgia topped Oklahoma in double overtime 54-48 to move on to the College Football Playoff National Championship after the 2017 season.

The Rose Bowl isn't the only postseason game to announced a reduction in attendance. The Fiesta Bowl, which also serves as one of the New Year's Six bowl games in the semifinal rotation, will only allow immediate family members inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for this season's contest.