The spring season in college football has largely come and gone with some more teams wrapping up in May. From there, we have the dog days of summer before preseason camp. But it really starts to feel like college football season when media days get underway, and there's no bigger event than the one hosted annually by the SEC in Hoover, Alabama.
While specific times and details haven't been released yet, and won't be until July, below is a schedule released by the SEC on Wednesday highlighting when each of the league's 14 coaches will speak at the event
Monday, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Tuesday, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Wednesday, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Thursday, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
Wednesday features the most headliners. Saban will be the biggest draw, but Leach and Fisher are big, too. The first day should also be busy with questions for LSU coach Ed Orgeron about the issues relating to LSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.
Pittman and Drinkwitz bringing up the rear on the final day is a good dose of personality before the meetings, which were ultimately canceled in 2020, end for the year.