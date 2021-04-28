The spring season in college football has largely come and gone with some more teams wrapping up in May. From there, we have the dog days of summer before preseason camp. But it really starts to feel like college football season when media days get underway, and there's no bigger event than the one hosted annually by the SEC in Hoover, Alabama.

While specific times and details haven't been released yet, and won't be until July, below is a schedule released by the SEC on Wednesday highlighting when each of the league's 14 coaches will speak at the event

Monday, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Thursday, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Wednesday features the most headliners. Saban will be the biggest draw, but Leach and Fisher are big, too. The first day should also be busy with questions for LSU coach Ed Orgeron about the issues relating to LSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Pittman and Drinkwitz bringing up the rear on the final day is a good dose of personality before the meetings, which were ultimately canceled in 2020, end for the year.