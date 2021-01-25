The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in a game that will provide plenty of intrigue for fans of professional and college football. Of course, the Chiefs will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls after topping the San Francisco 49ers last season in Miami Gardens. Tom Brady, meanwhile, came from New England to Tampa Bay in the hopes of winning another title, and he'll have his shot after just one season with the Buccaneers.

It's a fascinating game from a college football perspective, however. Ex-college superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh are just a few of the familiar faces that college football fans will see on Super Bowl Sunday.

LSU and Michigan will be the schools most well-represented on Super Bowl Sunday, with each of them boasting seven players in the big game. It should come as no surprise that the SEC leads all conferences in players on the two rosters. What might be a shock, though, is that 30 players who will take the field in Tampa hail from FCS or lower-level college football conferences.

Here's a table of the schools represented by three or more players based on the official Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rosters:

Two players each: Alabama, Auburn, Central Michigan, Colorado State-Pueblo, Eastern Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, Kansas State, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina State, Tulane, UConn, USF, Vanderbilt and Villanova.

One player each: Appalachian State, Arizona, Arkansas, Assumption, Boise State, Bowling Green, BYU, Buffalo, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Duke, Ferris State, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State, Harvard, Hawaii, Hobart, Humbolt State, Illinois, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Laval (Canada), Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Missouri S&T, Montana State, North Carolina, North Carolina Central, NC State, North Dakota State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Prairie View A&M, Rice, South Dakota State, Southeast Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Troy, UMass, USC, Utah State, Valdosta State, Virginia, Wagner, Washington State, West Alabama, Western Illinois, Western Kentucky, Wisconsin

And here's a table breaking it down by conference. Please note that Notre Dame is considered an independent, even though it played the 2020 season in the ACC: