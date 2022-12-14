The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will be one of the most popular college football bowl confidence picks during the 2022-23 bowl schedule when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. Oregon is a 14-point favorite in the latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, making the Ducks the largest favorites on the CFB odds board. North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye announced that he will not be transferring in the offseason, giving the Tar Heels some momentum heading into their bowl game. Should you be picking UNC to spring a huge upset with your college football bowl picks?

There are several other double-digit favorites in the college football bowl lines as well. SportsLine's model has released projections for every game during bowl season, which will help you gain an edge in your college football bowl confidence groups. Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game. You can only see all the college football bowl picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss cruises past Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The Rebels lost four of their final five games down the stretch of the regular season, but all four of those losses came against teams that were ranked at some point this year. They still finished the season with eight wins and have one of the best offenses in college football under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for more than 2,600 yards and 18 touchdowns, while freshman running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 scores. The model expects Judkins to have another big day against a mediocre Texas Tech defense, as he is rushing for more than 100 yards and at least one touchdown in the latest simulations. Running back Zach Evans and Dart are combining for another 120 rushing yards, which is one reason why Ole Miss is winning outright well over 70% of the time.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU handles Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Brian Kelly exceeded expectations by winning the SEC West in Year One and he'll want to cap off a successful season by getting to 10 wins. And Purdue will be coming into the bowl game with a major distraction looming having lost head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville last Wednesday.

Some losses to the transfer portal certainly seem inevitable for the program as it transitions to new head coach Ryan Walters. To make matter worse, Purdue allowed 287.2 yards per game through the air this season and LSU just put up 502 yards through the air against Georgia's top-ranked defense. That's why the model is predicting an LSU win with a high level of confidence, as the Tigers win outright in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 17 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright. You can get all the model's picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins every college football bowl game? And which matchups should you assign the most confidence points to? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, all from the model that is up almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks over the past six-plus season, and find out.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)