With so many unique one-off matchups scheduled for the 2022-23 college football bowl season, winning your CFB confidence pools this year is going to be a serious challenge. The rules are simple, you pick the winner of each game and assign a confidence rating based on how sure you are each team will win. However, with so many moving parts like opt-outs, coaching staff changes and the transfer portal, keeping with all the latest college football news this time of year can be incredibly challenging. Two notable ACC quarterbacks look like they'll be on the move with NC State's Devin Leary and Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei both entering the portal.

The latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Maryland as the 1.5-point favorite over No. 25 NC State in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl, while No. 7 Clemson, who is turning the QB job over to Cade Klubnik, is still a 6.5-point favorite over No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game.

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss cruises past Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. This sets up pretty well for a split crowd at NRG Stadium with Houston sitting roughly halfway between the two campuses and these two teams could produce a lot of offense given recent trends.

Ole Miss averaged 491.3 yards of offense per game this season while Texas Tech piled up 459.5 yards of total offense per game in Joey McGuire's first season at the helm. However, Ole Miss has the far superior running game between the two schools and Lane Kiffin's combination of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans should help control the line of scrimmage in this SEC vs. Big 12 matchup.

The model is predicting over 100 yards and a touchdown for Judkins while Evans produces another 70 yards on the ground. Ole Miss as a team rushes for nearly 275 yards on average and puts up well over 500 yards of total offense to win outright in over 70% of the model's simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU handles Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers burst onto the national stage with their four-game winning streak that included wins over Ole Miss and Alabama during the second half of the season. They ultimately came up short of a College Football Playoff berth due to losses to Texas A&M and No. 1 Georgia, but they still have plenty to build on under first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Purdue snuck into the Big Ten title game, getting smashed by No. 2 Michigan in a 43-22 final. The Boilermakers have lost five games overall this season, scoring just three points against Iowa as 3.5-point favorites in November. They are going to have trouble keeping pace with an LSU offense that is headlined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has thrown for 2,774 yards and rushed for 818 yards this year. SportsLine's model has LSU winning in almost 70% of its simulations, making the Tigers a team to include near the top of your bowl confidence rankings.

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 17 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright. You can get all the model's picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins every college football bowl game? And which matchups should you assign the most confidence points to? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, all from the model that is up almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks over the past six-plus season, and find out.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)