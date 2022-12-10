The major bowl games such as the New Year's Six often get most of the attention, but they won't comprise most of the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule. There are 43 bowl games this year, so most aren't as high-profile as the ones we've been accustomed to enjoying on and around New Year's Day. Thus, having some assistance when filling out college football bowl confidence pools would be greatly beneficial as even the most arduous college football fan can't know everything about every team.

The bowl season will begin on Dec. 16, and the first day will see No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA in the Cure Bowl. Surprisingly, that is just one of three bowl games before the NY6 that features two ranked teams. Which of these Group of Five programs should you back with your bowl pick'em and college football picks? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss cruises past Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The Rebels stumbled down the stretch, losing their last three regular season games. However, Ole Miss will enter this matchup with one of the nation's most effective rushing attacks. In fact, the Rebels average 261.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the country.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, is giving up 166.4 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 90th in college football. In addition, the Red Raiders are giving up 33 points per game on average over their last five outings. These two teams also faced off in Houston in Sept. 2019 and the Rebels cruised to a 47-27 win. SportsLine's model is projecting Ole Miss will score 40 points against the Red Raiders, helping the Rebels win in well over 70% of simulations, making it the model's third-most confident bowl pick.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU handles Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams won their respective divisions only to lose in their conference championship games, but the divisions, themselves, aren't comparable. LSU won the SEC West which had six of its seven teams ranked among the top-16 at some point this year, while Purdue won the Big Ten West, which saw none of its seven teams ever appear in the top-16.

LSU got an early Christmas present when star receiver Kayshon Boutte announced he's not leaving early for the NFL Draft and is returning next season. That puts him in line to suit up for the Citrus Bowl, and Boutte's talent is in line with some of the school's past greats. Purdue ranked just ninth in the Big Ten in pass defense, and gave up at least three passing TDs in five games this year. With Boutte on the field, combined with LSU QB Jayden Daniels' dual-threat abilities, the model has the Tigers prevailing in nearly 70% of simulations.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)