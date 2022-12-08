The 2022-23 college football bowl season has arrived as 43 postseason contests will play out over the next month. That means it's time to fill out bowl confidence picks and there are dozens of matchups to evaluate. The task has gotten tougher than ever as the transfer portal and bowl opt outs can quickly change the outlook for a game. Using college football lines is one place to start. The latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook list five teams as double-digit favorites this year: UAB, Oregon State, Boise State, Marshall and Oregon.

Should those teams be at the top of your 2022-23 bowl confidence pool picks? And which other teams are well situated to pick up a win in the 2022-23 college football bowl season? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game. You can only see all the college football bowl picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss gets a comfortable win over Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston. The Rebels have been one of the best offensive teams in the country this season, ranking eighth in yards per game (491.3). They have the third-best rushing attack in the country, headlined by freshman running back Quinshon Judkins.

He has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards this season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and scoring 16 touchdowns. This is a favorable matchup for the Ole Miss offense, as Texas Tech ranks No. 89 in run defense, allowing 166.3 yards per game. The Rebels tend to take care of business when they are favored, going 8-2 in their 10 games as favorites, which is one reason why Ole Miss is one of the model's strong picks as they win straight up well over 70% of the time.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU handles Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. It was a bit of a roller-coaster season for Brian Kelly's Tigers as they had a four-game and a five-game winning streak, but also lost to Florida State in the opener, Tennessee in the middle of the year and then dropped two straight to end the season.

But wins over teams like Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas show the talent that this team has. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should also be fully recovered from an ankle injury, giving this offense more punch. Purdue went just 3-3 down the stretch and all three of their losses came by at least 11 points. Now the Boilermakers will be without coach Jeff Brohm, who accepted the job at Louisville. SportsLine's model sees this one as a mismatch and has LSU winning outright nearly 70% of the time.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 17 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright. You can get all the model's picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins every college football bowl game? And which matchups should you assign the most confidence points to? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, all from the model that is up almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks over the past six-plus season, and find out.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)