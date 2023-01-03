This is the first season since 2019 that all the bowl games scheduled at the beginning of the season got played at the end. In that respect, it is nice to have that bit of normalcy back. There were a lot of exciting game, too, not the least of which were the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

In fact, 22 of the 41 bowl games finished with one-score margins, two of which went to overtime.

There is no worse way to judge teams and conferences than bowl games. You have several teams that have changed coaches and players sitting out either because they do not want to risk injury before the NFL Draft or because they have entered the transfer portal. Also, there are often long layoffs between bowls and some teams' prior games. You just never know what you are going to get from any given team in a bowl game.

They are still fun to watch, though.

With that in mind, here is how the conference performed in this year's postseason. Below is a breakdown of how each conference performed and what was expected based on the odds for each bowl game.