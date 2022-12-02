The 2022 AAC Championship Game is set for Saturday afternoon in New Orleans. Yulman Stadium hosts the matchup between the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave and the No. 22 UCF Knights. UCF is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play this season, though the Knights defeated Tulane in a previous meeting three weeks ago. Tulane is 10-2 overall and 7-1 against AAC foes. UCF is 7-5 against the spread, while Tulane is 10-2 ATS in 2022.

UCF vs. Tulane spread: Tulane -4

UCF vs. Tulane over/under: 57 points

UCF vs. Tulane money line: Tulane -178, UCF +150

UCF: The Knights are 7-5 against the spread this season

TUL: The Green Wave are 10-2 against the spread this season

Why UCF can cover

UCF's offense is highly productive on the offensive side. The Knights are in the top 10 nationally, averaging 486.5 total yards per game. UCF is electric in the running game, ranking No. 6 in the nation with 243.7 rushing yards per game. UCF is one of only two FBS teams averaging at least 240 rushing yards and 240 passing yards per game, and the Knights are leading the AAC with 5.5 yards per carry and 31 rushing touchdowns.

UCF also sits atop the conference with a 50% mark on third down, and the Knights are efficient through the air. UCF is completing 66.6% of pass attempts, No. 2 in the AAC, and the Knights are averaging almost eight yards per pass. With a stout defense that allows only 21.3 points and 361.3 total yards per game. With a win over Tulane already this season, UCF is in strong shape.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has 10 wins already this season, the most victories for the program since the 1998 season. Tulane has a top-flight defense, but the Green Wave are also excelling on the offensive side. Tulane ranks in the top five of the AAC in scoring 34.4 points per game, and is also in the top tier of the AAC with 192.3 rushing yards per game, 28 rushing touchdowns, and 4.7 yards per carry.

Junior quarterback Michael Pratt is hyper-efficient, generating 21 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is completing 65% of passes at 8.3 yards per attempt, and Pratt also has nine rushing touchdowns. On the ground, Tyjae Spears is one of the most productive backs in the country, leading the AAC with 14 rushing touchdowns. He has a six-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards, averaging 144.2 yards per game with eight touchdowns over that span.

