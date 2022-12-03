Nationally-ranked teams face off in New Orleans with a conference title on the line on Saturday. The No. 22 UCF Knights visit the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave in the 2022 AAC Championship Game. The contest is a rematch of a game in the same venue three weeks ago, with UCF winning on the road. Tulane is 10-2 overall with only that single loss in conference play, while UCF is 9-3 overall and 6-2 against AAC foes.

UCF vs. Tulane spread: Tulane -4

UCF vs. Tulane over/under: 57 points

UCF vs. Tulane money line: Tulane -178, UCF +150

UCF: The Knights are 7-5 against the spread this season

TUL: The Green Wave are 10-2 against the spread this season

Why UCF can cover

UCF's running game is unquestionably elite. The Knights have dual-threat quarterback options at the point of attack, and UCF has a pair of prolific running backs in RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser. Harvey is No. 7 in the AAC with 733 rushing yards, and he is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Bowser is No. 9 in the conference with 675 rushing yards, and he is No. 2 in the AAC with 13 rushing touchdowns.

UCF is No. 6 in all of FBS with 243.7 rushing yards per game, and the Knights lead the AAC with 5.5 yards per carry. UCF also has 31 rushing touchdowns, and UCF is one of only two teams in FBS averaging at least 240 passing yards and 240 rushing yards per game. The Knights also keep drives moving with an AAC-leading 50% conversion rate on third down this season.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has 10 wins already this season, the most victories for the program since the 1998 season. Tulane has a top-flight defense, but the Green Wave are also excelling on the offensive side. Tulane ranks in the top five of the AAC in scoring 34.4 points per game, and is also in the top tier of the AAC with 192.3 rushing yards per game, 28 rushing touchdowns, and 4.7 yards per carry.

Junior quarterback Michael Pratt is hyper-efficient, generating 21 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is completing 65% of passes at 8.3 yards per attempt, and Pratt also has nine rushing touchdowns. On the ground, Tyjae Spears is one of the most productive backs in the country, leading the AAC with 14 rushing touchdowns. He has a six-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards, averaging 144.2 yards per game with eight touchdowns over that span.

