The No. 8 Clemson Tigers will attempt to recapture their perch atop the Atlantic Coast Conference football hierarchy Saturday when they face the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC championship game. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Last year, the Tigers (10-2) saw their streak of six consecutive ACC titles come to an end when they failed to reach the championship game and Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 to capture the crown. The Tar Heels (9-3) will be making their first ACC title-game appearance since 2015 and just their second overall.

The Tigers are 7.5-favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 63.5 in the latest Clemson vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. North Carolina point spread: Clemson -7.5

Clemson vs. North Carolina over/under: 63.5 points

Clemson vs. North Carolina money line: Clemson -305, North Carolina +240

UNC: The Tar Heels are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a loss

CLEM: The favorite is 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings in this series

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have a history of success and dominance in the ACC title game under coach Dabo Swinney. They have a 7-1 record in the game with him at the helm, with the sole loss coming in 2009 and only two of the wins coming by single digits. Clemson is likely to give an inspired and focused effort after last week's 31-30 loss to in-state rival South Carolina practically guaranteed that the Tigers won't receive an invitation to the four-team College Football Playoff. Because of this, an ACC championship is the highest attainable short-term goal the Tigers can reach and, in doing so, they could secure a bid for a prestigious New Year's Six bowl game.

Although inconsistency on offense has been an issue, Clemson still boasts one of the top defensive units in the country and has held seven opponents to 21 points or fewer. The Tigers have allowed just 40 combined points in their last four ACC Championship Game appearances.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels were expected to perhaps endure a transitional season after former quarterback Sam Howell moved on to the NFL and the program lost other key pieces from last year's club. Instead, this year's team has outperformed both projections and last year's six-win team behind freshman quarterback Drake Maye.

From the outset, Maye has shown an accurate and strong arm, along with leadership and poise that belies his youth. His skill set fits perfectly into coach Mack Brown's up-tempo offense and the Tar Heels found immediate success. Maye has thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing nearly 68% of his passes.

North Carolina tumbled to end the regular season, with losses to Georgia Tech and rival N.C. State last week. Even so, the Tar Heels rallied from a 14-3 deficit to force overtime after they came out flat and appeared headed toward a blowout defeat. The Wolfpack prevailed 30-27 in two overtimes.

