The ACC will reintroduce itself to the college football world at the ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday and Thursday at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Every ACC coach will speak at the annual media days event, along with three players per school.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will give opening remarks on the state of the conference and college football at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. After his hour is complete, the Atlantic Division will take center stage on the first day as Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse and Clemson. The Coastal Division goes on Thursday with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal starting the day. North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech close out the proceedings.

The full roster of ACC Atlantic Division coaches are back in 2022. However, Cristobal headlines four new coaches in the Coastal Division. Others include Virginia's Tony Elliott, Duke's Mike Elko and Virginia Tech's Brent Pry. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi returns after leading the Panthers to their first conference championship in program history.

Here is a complete list of the speaking schedule over the two days of events, including players that will represent each school.

All times Eastern

Wednesday, July 20

Florida State (10:45 a.m.) -- Coach Mike Norvell | DT Fabien Lovett, DB Jammie Robinson, QB Jordan Travis

Wake Forest (11:30 a.m.) -- Coach Dave Clawson | DL Rondell Bothroyd, QB Sam Hartman, OL Michael Jurgens

Louisville (12:15 p.m.) -- Coach Scott Satterfield | LB Yasir Abdullah, OG Caleb Chandler, QB Malik Cunningham

NC State (1 p.m.) -- Coach Dave Doeren | QB Devin Leary, LB Isaiah Moore, LB Drake Thomas

Boston College (1:45 p.m.) --Coach Jeff Hafley | DB Josh DeBerry, WR Zay Flowers, QB Phil Jurkovec

Syracuse (2:30 p.m.) -- Coach Dino Babers | OL Matthew Bergeron, LB Mikel Jones, QB Garrett Shrader

Clemson (3:15 p.m.) -- Coach Dabo Swinney | DE K.J. Henry, OT Jordan McFadden, QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Thursday, July 21

Miami (9:45 a.m.) -- Coach Mario Cristobal | DE Jahfari Harvey, TE Will Mallory, QB Tyler Van Dyke

North Carolina (10:30 a.m.) -- Coach Mack Brown | RB British Brooks, WR Josh Downs, LB Cedric Gray

Pitt (11:15 a.m.) -- Coach Pat Narduzzi | DL Deslin Alexandre, LB SirVocea Dennis, OT Carter Warren

Virginia (12 p.m.) -- Coach Tony Elliott | QB Brennan Armstrong, LB Nick Jackson, FBP Keytaon Thompson

Duke (12:45 p.m.) -- Coach Mike Elko | DT DeWayne Carter, LB Shaka Heyward, OL Jacob Monk

Georgia Tech (1:30 p.m.) -- Coach Geoff Collins | TE Dylan Leonard, RB Dontae Smith, DB Zamari Walton

Virginia Tech (2:15 p.m.) -- Coach Brent Pry | OL Silas Dzansi, LB Dax Hollifield, WR Kaleb Smith