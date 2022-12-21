A pair of power-based teams collide Thursday in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday when the Baylor Bears meet the Air Force Falcons. Air Force (9-3) is annually one of the top rushing teams in the country, and the Falcons led the country this year with an average of 331 ground yards per contest. Although Baylor (6-6) prefers a more balanced attack, the Bears counter with their own power-rushing game that averages 194 yards per contest. The programs have met three times previously, with Baylor winning all three contests.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Baylor vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. Air Force spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. Air Force over/under: 43 points

Baylor vs. Air Force money line: Baylor -170, Air Force +143

BU: The Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their past five bowl games.

AFA: The Falcons are 20-8 ATS in their past 28 non conference games.

Why Baylor can cover

Although the Bears suffered their share of tough breaks and were inconsistent at times, on their best day they showed they could compete with the better teams in the country. Baylor's resume includes road wins as an underdog at both Oklahoma and Texas Tech, while the Bears stumbled at BYU and West Virginia in games they controlled most of the way.

Perhaps their most memorable performance came in a 29-28 home loss to TCU in which Baylor came up just short of spoiling the Horned Frogs' undefeated regular season. Baylor led by at least seven points most of the way behind productive drives on offense and limiting TCU's explosive offense. However, the Horned Frogs drove 45 yards in the final minute with no timeouts remaining and won on a walk-off 40-yard field goal. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen was hampered by injuries for some of the season but was mostly solid when active. He threw for 2,602 yards with 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Why Air Force can cover

Although the Falcons fell short of a bid in the Mountain West title game because West division rival Boise State swept the conference slate at 8-0, this is still one of the strongest Air Force clubs in recent memory. The veteran-laden Falcons saw all three of their defeats come by seven points or fewer to conference foes and they were in every game until the final horn. In addition to their signature daunting option attack on offense, a defense that had been a liability in recent seasons emerged as one of the best in the country.

The Falcons rank No. 3 in the country in scoring defense at 13.3 points per contest, with a 34-27 loss to Utah State in Week 6 representing their season high in points allowed. No other opponent tallied more than 19 points the rest of the way. Air Force features six ball carriers who have rushed for at least 102 yards, led by running back Brad Roberts. The senior racked up 1,612 rushing yards on 308 carries with 15 touchdowns.

