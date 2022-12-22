The Air Force Falcons seek their second Armed Forces Bowl victory in program history Thursday when they face the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The Armed Forces Bowl, which formed in 2003, prioritizes inviting bowl-eligible service academies. Air Force (9-3) is 1-4 in five appearances, with a 47-20 victory coming against Houston in 2009. In last year's Armed Forces Bowl, Army posted a 24-22 win over Missouri. Baylor (6-6) is looking to finish with a winning season after dropping its last three regular-season contests.

Baylor vs. Air Force spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. Air Force over/under: 43 points

Baylor vs. Air Force money line: Baylor -170, Air Force +143

BU: The Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their past five bowl games.

AFA: The Falcons are 20-8 ATS in their past 28 non conference games.

Why Baylor can cover

Although the Bears suffered their share of tough breaks and were inconsistent at times, on their best day they showed they could compete with the better teams in the country. Baylor's resume includes road wins as an underdog at both Oklahoma and Texas Tech, while the Bears stumbled at BYU and West Virginia in games they controlled most of the way.

Perhaps their most memorable performance came in a 29-28 home loss to TCU in which Baylor came up just short of spoiling the Horned Frogs' undefeated regular season. Baylor led by at least seven points most of the way behind productive drives on offense and limiting TCU's explosive offense. However, the Horned Frogs drove 45 yards in the final minute with no timeouts remaining and won on a walk-off 40-yard field goal. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen was hampered by injuries for some of the season but was mostly solid when active. He threw for 2,602 yards with 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Why Air Force can cover

One major advantage that Air Force has in bowl preparation is that, unlike most other programs, the Falcons don't have to deal with the chaotic blender of coaching changes, the transfer portal and NIL deals that have drastically changed the college sports landscape in the past few years. Players can transfer out of military academies but rarely do because of their military commitments, and Air Force currently has no players in the transfer portal for next season. Also, military academy athletes are forbidden by federal law to receive NIL deals because they are officially classified as federal government employees.

Moreover, service academies tend to have extremely low turnover with their coaches because it's difficult to find and retain candidates who understand the challenges of the programs. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun entered this season as the sixth-longest tenured coach in the FBS. He has been with the Falcons since 2007 and two years ago received a contract extension through 2025 after Colorado pursued him for its opening. The deal included significant pay bumps for his assistant coaches and other staff, and Calhoun said at the time he hoped those deals would bring enhanced stability to the program.

