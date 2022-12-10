The Navy Midshipmen seek their third win in four meetings when they face the Army Black Knights in the 123rd installment of America's Game on Saturday. Navy (4-7) posted 14 consecutive wins over Army (5-6) from 2002-15 but lost the next three matchups before regaining the upper hand. The Midshipmen trailed last year's showdown at halftime before rallying for a 17-13 victory. Since the rivalry began in 1890, Navy has posted a 62-53-7 record in the series.

Navy vs. Army spread: Midshipmen -3

Navy vs. Army over/under: 32.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Midshipmen -160, Black Knights +135

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings with Army

ARMY: The Black Knights are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings with Navy

Navy vs. Army streaming: Stream on Paramount+

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen have had a forgettable season but are coming off a huge 17-14 road triumph over then-No. 20 UCF on Nov. 19. Navy attempted just one pass in the contest as it rode its impressive ground attack to victory, gaining 248 yards on the ground. Sophomore Daba Fofana posted his third 100-yard performance of the year and second in a row, rushing 20 times for 114 yards, while juniors Xavier Arline and Vincent Terrell Jr. ran for touchdowns.

Navy is seventh in the nation in rushing with an average of 239.6 yards as six players have racked up at least 220 yards on the ground this season. Fofana leads the team with 749 yards and six TDs while sophomore Maquel Haywood has gained 451 on only 69 carries. Junior quarterback Tai Lavatai has thrown for 787 yards and five scores while running for 309 and five, respectively.

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights have a ground attack that should give Navy's defense all it can handle. Army is second in the country in rushing with an average of 304.4 yards and is the first team since 2015 to have 11 players gain at least 100 in a season. Senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler leads the club with 601 yards while junior running back Tyson Riley has amassed a career-high 435.

Army is tied for third nationally with 37 rushing touchdowns, with 11 different players running for a score. Tyler increased his team-leading total to 12 as he ran for three TDs in the Black Knights' 44-7 triumph at UMass on Nov. 26 while junior running back Jakobi Buchanan had a pair of rushing scores. Tyler and Buchanan are tied with two others for 10th on Army's all-time list with 24 career touchdown runs.

