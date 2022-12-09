The Navy Midshipmen look to regain their dominance in the all-time series when they take on the Army Black Knights in the 123rd edition of the Army-Navy Game on Saturday. Navy (4-7) won 14 consecutive meetings with Army (5-6) from 2002-15 before losing four of their next five matchups. The Midshipmen halted the Black Knights' momentum last season by posting a 17-13 victory and improving to 62-53-7 overall in a rivalry that dates back to 1890.

Navy vs. Army spread: Midshipmen -2.5

Navy vs. Army over/under: 32.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Midshipmen -140, Black Knights +118

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings with Army

ARMY: The Black Knights are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings with Navy

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen lost four of their previous five contests before pulling off a 17-14 upset against then-No. 20 UCF on Nov. 19. Navy gained 248 yards on the ground in the victory, with Daba Fofana gaining 114 on 20 carries, while limiting the Knights to 84. Seven players have rushed for at least 220 yards for the Midshipmen this season, with Fofana leading the charge with 749 in his first year with the team.

Navy possesses one of the top ground attacks in the nation as it is seventh with an average of 239.6 yards. It also is among the best against the run, ranking fourth by limiting opponents to 85.6 yards per contest. Senior linebacker John Marshall is fifth in the country in sacks per game (0.95) after registering a school-record four in the victory against UCF and tied for third in tackles for loss per contest (1.7).

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights have a ground attack that should give Navy's defense all it can handle. Army is second in the country in rushing with an average of 304.4 yards and is the first team since 2015 to have 11 players gain at least 100 in a season. Senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler leads the club with 601 yards while junior running back Tyson Riley has amassed a career-high 435.

Army is tied for third nationally with 37 rushing touchdowns, with 11 different players running for a score. Tyler increased his team-leading total to 12 as he ran for three TDs in the Black Knights' 44-7 triumph at UMass on Nov. 26 while junior running back Jakobi Buchanan had a pair of rushing scores. Tyler and Buchanan are tied with two others for 10th on Army's all-time list with 24 career touchdown runs.

