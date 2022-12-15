The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule begins in earnest on Friday. The first game on the agenda is the 2022 Bahamas Bowl, set to take place at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. The UAB Blazers, representing Conference USA, take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, representing the MAC. Both teams finished 6-6 this season with victories in the season's final week to earn bowl eligibility. Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert entered the transfer portal but opted to return. He's expected to miss this one due to injury, however, meaning Aveon Smith will be the starting QB. UAB hired Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer to be the next full-time head coach, but the Blazers will be led by interim head coach Bryant Vincent in this matchup.

Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Nassau. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blazers as 11-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Miami (OH)) vs. UAB odds. Before locking in any UAB vs. Miami (OH) picks or Bahamas Bowl predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on UAB vs. Miami and just locked in its Bahamas Bowl 2022 picks and predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and betting trends for Miami vs. UAB:

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB spread: UAB -11

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB over/under: 45 points

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB money line: UAB -400, Miami (OH) +310

Miami (Ohio): The RedHawks are 5-7 against the spread this season

UAB: The Blazers are 4-8 against the spread this season

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami boasts a tremendous defense this season, helping the program to form a strong overall baseline. The RedHawks led the MAC in giving up only 22.5 points per game, and Miami built its approach on stopping the run. That is key against a UAB team that is prolific on the ground, and the RedHawks led the MAC in allowing only 135.8 rushing yards per game and only six rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Opponents averaged only 3.9 yards per carry against Miami this season, and the RedHawks also finished in the top three of the MAC in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8) and passing touchdowns allowed (16). Miami gave up only 371.7 total yards per game, No. 4 in the conference, and the RedHawks are well-coached and disciplined on the defensive side.

Why UAB can cover

UAB's offense is dynamic by any measure. The Blazers are averaging 30.6 points and 441.9 total yards per game this season, and UAB has one of the best running games in the country. UAB is in the top five nationally with 243.4 rushing yards per game and, in addition to leading Conference USA in that category, the Blazers are No. 2 in the country with 6.0 yards per rush attempt. UAB is converting 43.8% of third down chances, and the Blazers are producing 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

UAB has allowed only 19 sacks with six interceptions in 12 games, and junior running back DeWayne McBride is one of the best ball-carriers in the country. He leads the nation with 1,713 rushing yards, and McBride is in the top five of the country with 7.4 yards per carry and 19 rushing touchdowns. UAB also has a stellar No. 2 running back in Jermaine Brown Jr., who has 832 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry in a supporting role.

How to make UAB vs. Miami (OH) picks

