The UAB Blazers enter bowl season with a swell of national attention after the hire of Trent Dilfer as the program's next head coach. On Friday, UAB takes the field for the first time after that announcement, and the Blazers, under the guidance of interim head coach Bryant Vincent, will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The teams will meet in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, with both finishing at 6-6 this season. The matchup is the first game of bowl season, and each club needed wins in the regular season finale to earn bowl eligibility in 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blazers as 10.5-point favorites for this 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 45 in the latest Miami (OH) vs. UAB odds.

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB spread: UAB -10.5

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB over/under: 45 points

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB money line: UAB -385, Miami (OH) +300

Miami (Ohio): The RedHawks are 5-7 against the spread this season

UAB: The Blazers are 4-8 against the spread this season

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami boasts a tremendous defense this season, helping the program to form a strong overall baseline. The RedHawks led the MAC in giving up only 22.5 points per game, and Miami built its approach on stopping the run. That is key against a UAB team that is prolific on the ground, and the RedHawks led the MAC in allowing only 135.8 rushing yards per game and only six rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Opponents averaged only 3.9 yards per carry against Miami this season, and the RedHawks also finished in the top three of the MAC in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8) and passing touchdowns allowed (16). Miami gave up only 371.7 total yards per game, No. 4 in the conference, and the RedHawks are well-coached and disciplined on the defensive side.

Why UAB can cover

In addition to a high-powered offense, UAB can lean on a stout defense. The Blazers led Conference USA in scoring defense, giving up 23.4 points per game this season, and UAB finished No. 2 in the conference with 368.3 total yards allowed per game. UAB led Conference USA in passing yards allowed (197.7 per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (14), with opponents completing only 57.3% of passes. UAB is facing a vulnerable Miami (Ohio) offense that averaged only 20.3 points per game and 165.8 passing yards per game during the regular season. The RedHawks will also be without starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, who will miss this matchup due to injury.

The RedHawks converted only 32.2% of third down chances with 6.4 yards per pass attempt and 3.9 yards per rush attempt this season. UAB's offense is also difficult to stop, especially on the ground. The Blazers are in the top five of the nation in rushing offense, averaging more than 240 yards per game, and UAB is No. 2 in the country in averaging 6.0 yards per rush attempt. With UAB converting more than 43% of third down chances and averaging 30.6 points per game, the Blazers have a rock-solid foundation.

