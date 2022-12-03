The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs attempt to keep their undefeated record intact when they take on the 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) rolled past Iowa State 62-14 last weekend to improve to 12-0 for the first time since 2010, when it won the Rose Bowl to finish 13-0. Kansas State (9-3, 7-2) is coming off a 47-27 triumph over Kansas in its regular-season finale. The Wildcats had won three straight meetings with the Horned Frogs before suffering a 38-28 road loss on Oct. 22.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5.

TCU vs. Kansas State spread: Horned Frogs -1.5

TCU vs. Kansas State over/under: 61.5 points

TCU vs. Kansas State money line: Horned Frogs -125, Wildcats +105

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last five games

KSU: The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings with the Horned Frogs

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are 12-0 for the third time in school history and first since 2010, when they won the Rose Bowl to finish 13-0. The team is fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 41.3 points per game and received a contribution from its defense in last week's 62-14 rout of Iowa State. Junior cornerback Josh Newton and senior safety Millard Bradford both scored on interception returns, marking the first time TCU has returned two picks for touchdowns in a game since accomplishing the feat in 2009 against New Mexico.

Kendre Miller has found the end zone with regularity this season, rushing for at least one TD in all 12 of the Horned Frogs' games to match the longest streak to begin a campaign in school history. The junior ran for a pair of scores last week and needs two more contests with a rushing TD to equal LaDainian Tomlinson's program record of 15 consecutive games. Miller, whose team-leading 16 rushing touchdowns are the fourth-most in a season at TCU, has run for 1,260 yards this year after gaining 623 in 2021.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats' ground attack is among the top 20 in the nation, ranking 17th at 210 yards per contest. The key component is Deuce Vaughn, who has rushed for 1,295 yards to become the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. The junior, who gained 1,404 yards in 2021, recorded his seventh 100-yard performance of the year last week as he ran for 147 and a touchdown against Kansas.

Vaughn, who also caught two passes for 82 receiving yards versus the Jayhawks, has reached the century mark in rushing yards in 19 of his 35 career games with the Wildcats. He has climbed into second place on Kansas State's all-time rushing list with 3,341 yards, trailing only Darren Sproles (4,979). Vaughn ran for 83 yards and a touchdown against TCU this year after registering 109 and a pair of scores in their matchup last season.

