The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines look to win back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles for the first time since 2003 and 2004 when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines (12-0) are coming off a 45-23 win at Ohio State last weekend, which earned them the East Division title at 9-0 and virtually locked their spot in the College Football Playoff field. The Boilermakers (8-4) secured the West Division title with a 30-16 come-from-behind win over Indiana. With a 6-3 conference mark, Purdue nosed out three other schools who finished 5-4 for the title. Michigan leads the all-time series 45-14, and has won the last four meetings.

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan -16.5

Michigan vs. Purdue over/under: 52 points

Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Purdue +600, Michigan -900

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-1 against the spread against a team with a winning record

MICH: The Wolverines are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six conference games

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are led by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who came up big against then-No. 2 Ohio State last week. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 27 yards and a score. For the season, McCarthy has been solid, completing 177 of 271 passes (65.3%) for 2,215 yards and 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions for a rating of 153.2. He has also rushed 55 times for 240 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns.

With leading rusher Blake Corum (knee) lost for the season, the Wolverines have turned to sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards had a monster game against Ohio State last week, carrying 22 times for 216 yards (9.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has proven more than capable when the opportunity presents itself. Edwards rushed for 100 yards or more in three games, including 173 yards on 16 carries (10.8 average) and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Penn State on Oct. 15. For the season, Edwards has carried 92 times for 687 yards (7.5 average) and six scores.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite that, the Wolverines are not a lock to cover the Purdue vs. Michigan spread. That's because the Boilermakers have been red hot. Purdue won its final three games of the regular season to capture their first Big Ten West title in program history. Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones is a big reason for the Boilermakers' success. He is the only Big Ten receiver since 2000 to have five games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards in a single season. Jones is also one of two receivers to rank in the top 10 nationally in receptions (third with 97), touchdowns (third with 12) and receiving yards (fifth with 1,199).

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has also been at the top of his game. He has completed 63.7% of his passes on 288 of 452 passing for 3,124 yards and 22 touchdowns. O'Connell has been picked off 11 times, but has a rating of 133.0. He is tops in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, averaging 284 yards to rank 14th nationally. The sixth-year senior completes 26.2 passes per game, sixth most in the nation. Last week at Indiana, he completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

