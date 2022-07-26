Big Ten Media Days are underway after kicking off in Indianapolis. Like previous years, the event will last two days with half the conference's coaches and players attending Tuesday, while the other half will appear on Wednesday. Unlike previous years, this year's event will take place in the same location where Big Ten plays its championship game: Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is one of the landmarks of every college football offseason, a mile marker indicating that the new season is near.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open the event with a 45-minute press conference, at which point he will likely be asked about two future members (USC and UCLA), as well as what lies ahead in conference realignment. That's not even including other hot-button issues like name, image and likeness and College Football Playoff formatting.

Here's a complete list of the speaking schedule over two days, as well as the players who will be in attendance.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 26

Nebraska (11 a.m.) -- Coach Scott Frost | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek

Maryland (11:15 a.m.) -- Coach Mike Locksley | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Minnesota (11:30 a.m.) -- Coach P.J. Fleck | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Iowa (11:45 a.m.) -- Coach Kirk Ferentz | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather

Indiana (12 p.m.) -- Coach Tom Allen | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen

Northwestern (12:15 p.m.) -- Coach Pat Fitzgerald | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski

Michigan (12:30 p.m.) -- Coach Jim Harbaugh | TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara, DT Mazi Smith, DB D.J. Turner

Wednesday, July 27

Purdue (11 a.m.) -- Coach Jeff Brohm | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell

Illinois (11:15 a.m.) -- Coach Bret Bielema | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin

Michigan State (11:30 a.m.) -- Coach Mel Tucker | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne

Rutgers (11:45 a.m.) -- Coach Greg Schiano | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young

Penn State (12 p.m.) -- Coach James Franklin | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher

Wisconsin (12:15 p.m.) -- Caoch Paul Chryst | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz

Ohio State (12:30 p.m.) -- Coach Ryan Day | S Ronnie Hickman, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud