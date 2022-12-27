The East Carolina Pirates look to turn their bowl fortunes around when they take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday. The Pirates (7-5), who are 9-11 in bowl games, have lost five of the past six bowl games they have played in. ECU last won a bowl in 2013, when it defeated Ohio 37-20 in the Beef O'Brady's Bowl. The Chanticleers (9-3), who are taking part in their third bowl game, are 1-1 in bowls after defeating Northern Illinois 47-41 in last year's Cure Bowl. Chad Staggs is serving as the interim head coach for Coastal Carolina after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty.

The game from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., kicks off at 6:45 p.m. ET. Coastal Carolina is averaging 29.1 points per game this season, while East Carolina averages 30.8. The Pirates are favored by 7 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65.5. Before locking in any East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina spread: East Carolina -7

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina over/under: 65.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina money line: Coastal Carolina +215, East Carolina -267

CCU: The Over is 4-0 in the Chanticleers last four December games

ECU: The Pirates are 4-0 against the spread in their last four non-conference games

Why East Carolina can cover

Graduate transfer wide receiver Isaiah Winstead leads the receiving corps with 82 receptions for 1,013 yards (12.4 average) and four touchdowns. Winstead, who played the last two seasons at Toledo, began his collegiate career at Norfolk State. As a freshman, he had 54 receptions for 633 yards and five touchdowns. In his two seasons at Toledo, he combined for 63 catches for 949 yards and four scores, before joining the Pirates. This season he has caught at least five passes in each game but one, including a season-high 11 for 143 yards and a touchdown vs. Navy in a 23-20 double-overtime loss on Sept. 24.

Junior inside receiver C.J. Johnson has also been one of the team's top targets. He is second in receptions with 60 for 933 yards (15.6 average) and nine touchdowns. Johnson has caught at least three passes in all but one game, including a season-high 11 receptions for 140 yards (12.7 average) and one touchdown in a 34-13 win over Central Florida on Oct. 22. He caught seven passes for 197 yards (28.1 average) and four scores in a 48-28 win over South Florida on Oct. 1.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Despite that, the Pirates are not a lock to cover the Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina spread. That's because the Chanticleers are led by redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall, who is playing in this game despite declaring that he'll enter the transfer portal after it. McCall has been a dual threat, leading the team in passing and is fourth on the team in rushing. For the season, he has completed 197 of 285 passes (69.1%) for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 173.1. He has also carried 87 times for 183 yards (2.1 average) and five touchdowns.

Sophomore running back C.J. Beasley and senior back Reese White power the Chanticleers' rushing attack. Beasley leads the team in rushing, carrying 136 times for 704 yards (5.2 average) and four touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards twice, including a 25-carry, 142-yard performance in a 41-24 win over Georgia State. White has rushed 88 times for 487 yards (5.5 average) and four touchdowns. White opened the season with a 21-carry, 133-yard and one touchdown performance against Army in a 38-28 win.

