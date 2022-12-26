The East Carolina Pirates and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clash in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers (9-3), who took first place in the Sun Belt Eastern Division at 6-2, dropped a 45-26 decision to Troy in the Sun Belt Championship on Dec. 3. The Pirates (7-5), who tied for sixth with Navy at 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference, dropped two of their final three regular season games. ECU posted a 49-46 win at Temple in the regular-season finale. The Chanticleers will be coached by interim Chad Staggs after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty.

Kickoff from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Pirates are 7-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 65.

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina spread: East Carolina -7

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina over/under: 65 points

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina money line: Coastal Carolina +215, East Carolina -267

CCU: The Over is 4-0 in the Chanticleers last four December games

ECU: The Pirates are 4-0 against the spread in their last four non-conference games

Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates are led by senior quarterback Holton Ahlers. For the season, he has completed 289 of 431 passes (67.1%) for 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions for a rating of 148.8. He also rushed 65 times for 134 yards (2.1 average) and five touchdowns. In the win over Temple on Nov. 26, Ahlers completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He is the only active FBS quarterback who has passed for 13,000-plus yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in his career.

Also helping power East Carolina is sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell, who has carried 179 times for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. In his last outing at Temple, he overpowered the Owls by carrying 27 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Mitchell also caught two passes for 78 yards and a score. For the season, he rushed for 100 or more yards in eight games.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Despite that, the Pirates are not a lock to cover the Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina spread. That's because the Chanticleers are led by redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall, who is playing in this game despite declaring that he'll enter the transfer portal after it. McCall has been a dual threat, leading the team in passing and is fourth on the team in rushing. For the season, he has completed 197 of 285 passes (69.1%) for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 173.1. He has also carried 87 times for 183 yards (2.1 average) and five touchdowns.

Sophomore running back C.J. Beasley and senior back Reese White power the Chanticleers' rushing attack. Beasley leads the team in rushing, carrying 136 times for 704 yards (5.2 average) and four touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards twice, including a 25-carry, 142-yard performance in a 41-24 win over Georgia State. White has rushed 88 times for 487 yards (5.5 average) and four touchdowns. White opened the season with a 21-carry, 133-yard and one touchdown performance against Army in a 38-28 win.

