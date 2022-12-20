The 2022 Boca Raton Bowl features the Liberty Flames and the Toledo Rockets squaring off on Tuesday evening. Liberty ended the season with an 8-4 record overall but dropped three straight games to end the season. Toledo went 8-5 and heads into this contest with momentum. The Rockets won the MAC Championship, defeating Ohio 17-7 on Dec. 3. Josh Aldridge will serve as the interim head coach for Liberty after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn in November.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rockets as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Toledo odds. The over/under for total points is set at 53. Before locking in any Toledo vs. Liberty picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Liberty vs. Toledo and revealed its and Boca Raton Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Toledo vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -3.5

Liberty vs. Toledo over/under: 53 points

Liberty vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -170, Liberty +143

Liberty: 5-6 ATS this season

Toledo: 5-7 ATS this season

Liberty vs. Toledo picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Liberty can cover

The Flames have used several quarterbacks this season, but sophomore receiver Demario Douglas is the focal point in Liberty's passing attack. Douglas has secure hands with the speed to be a problem in open space. The Florida native is elusive. Douglas leads the team in receptions (73), receiving yards (977) and touchdowns (6). He has logged at least 70 receiving yards in seven games.

Junior receiver Noah Frith gives the Flames offense a big-body threat (6-foot-4) on the perimeter. Frith has the leaping ability and size to be a viable option in the redzone. The Georgia native is second on the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (444) with 17.8 yards per reception. On Nov. 17, he snagged four passes for 74 yards.

Why Toledo can cover

There are multiple playmakers on the field for the Rockets. Sophomore running back Jacquez Stuart has been the lead back for the Rockets' ground game. Toledo finished the season third in the MAC in rushing yards per game (178). Stuart has tremendous vision and breakaway speed. The Florida native led the team with 659 yards, four touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry. In his last game, he logged 93 rush yards and one score.

Junior receiver Jerjuan Newton has built a great rapport with quarterback Dequan Finn. Despite only being 5-foot-11, Newton can consistently make contested catches. The Florida native is able to create separation with secure hands. Newton leads the team in receptions (48), receiving yards (788) and touchdowns (9). He's supplied 50-plus yards in eight games thus far. In the MAC Championship, he secured six passes for 77 yards.

How to make Toledo vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 63 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. Toledo? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.