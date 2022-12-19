The Liberty Flames (8-4) and the Toledo Rockets (8-5) match up in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday evening. The Flames didn't end the season in the way they envisioned. Liberty dropped three straight games, including a 49-14 setback against New Mexico State on Nov. 26. Toledo ended the regular season on a high note, outlasting Ohio 17-7 in the MAC Championship Game. Josh Aldridge will serve as the interim head coach for Liberty after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn in late November.

Liberty vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -4.5

Liberty vs. Toledo over/under: 54 points

Liberty vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -190, Liberty +158

Liberty: 5-6 ATS this season

Toledo: 5-7 ATS this season

Why Liberty can cover

The Flames have used several quarterbacks this season, but sophomore receiver Demario Douglas is the focal point in Liberty's passing attack. Douglas has secure hands with the speed to be a problem in open space. The Florida native is slippery and elusive, making him difficult to bring down. Douglas leads the team in receptions (73), receiving yards (977) and touchdowns (6). He has logged at least 70 receiving yards in seven games.

Junior receiver Noah Frith gives the Flames offense a big-body threat (6-foot-4) on the perimeter. Frith has the leaping ability and size to be a viable option in the redzone. The Georgia native is second on the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (444) with 17.8 yards per reception. On Nov. 17, he snagged four passes for 74 yards.

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo was one of the best offenses in the MAC throughout the year. The Rockets own a balanced offense that can win in a variety of ways. Toledo ranked first in the conference in scoring (32.1) and sixth in pass offense (227.8), but third in both total offense (405.8) and rushing offense (178). Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn leads this group.

Finn utilizes his athleticism to pick up yards with his feet. He's second on the squad in rush yards (608) along with a team-best eight rushing scores. The Michigan native likes to spread the ball around and push it downfield. He has tossed 2,127 yards with 22 passing touchdowns. There have been six games in which Finn has thrown multiple touchdown passes. His best game of the season came on Oct. 15 against Kent State. Finn went 16-of-22 for 263 yards and a staggering six passing scores.

