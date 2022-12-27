One of the nation's top passing offenses faces one of its most opportunistic defenses when the Buffalo Bulls take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2022 Camellia Bowl on Tuesday. The Eagles offense, led by former Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease, is the fourth-best passing unit in FBS. The Bulls aren't great on either side of the ball but force turnovers at a much higher rate than most FBS teams. Both teams needed to win their final games to finish 6-6 after three-game losing streaks. The Bulls (5-3 MAC) rallied to top Kent State 23-22 on Dec. 2, and the Eagles (3-5 Sun Belt) needed two overtimes to beat Appalachian State 52-48 on Nov. 26. This is the first all-time meeting between the teams.

Kickoff is set for at noon ET at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 67.

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo spread: Eagles -4.5

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo over/under: 67 points

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo money line: Eagles +158, Bulls -190

GSU: The Eagles are 13-11 ATS over the past two seasons.

BUFF: The Bulls are 9-13-2 ATS over the past two seasons.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their past five non-conference games and are 7-5 ATS this season. Vantrease leads a passing offense that ranks fourth in the nation, averaging 327 yards per game. Georgia Southern averages 469 total yards (19th in FBS) and 6.1 yards per play (26th), while Buffalo allows 5.8 yards per play (92nd). Vantrease has 3,901 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, and the Eagles score almost 31 points per game (33rd in FBS). Buffalo is 0-3 SU when allowing 283 passing yards or more, and the Eagles topped that in eight games.

Khaleb Hood is the top receiver with 80 receptions and 896 yards, and Jeremy Singleton has 714 yards. Both had 10 receptions against App State, with Singleton racking up 133 yards and Hood getting 103. The Georgia Southern running attack also can do some damage, with Jalen White piling up 914 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns and Gerald Green rushing for 475 yards and six TDs. Marques Wastson-Trent is the heart of the defense, with the second-team All-Sun Belt linebacker putting up 104 total tackles, while Justin Ellis has a team-high 4.5 sacks.

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls are 4-1 ATS following a victory and 3-1-1 ATS as an underdog. They have a balanced offense that averages 233 yards passing (62nd in FBS) and 143 rushing (75th). Quarterback Cole Snyder has taken over for Vantrease and has 2,765 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns, and running back Mike Washington has rushed for 606 yards and seven scores. Georgia Southern ranks 129th in the nation in both total yards (498) and rushing yards (240) allowed per game, and the Eagles also allow 5.1 yards per rush (117th).

Four Bulls receivers have at least 200 receiving yards, led by Justin Marshall with 53 catches for 710 yards and eight TDs. Quian Williams leads the team in receptions with 56 for 643 yards and five scores. The Buffalo defense gives up 391 yards and 27 points per game and is an opportunistic group. The Bulls have 26 takeaways, eighth-most in the nation, and 24 sacks. Vantrease has thrown 15 interceptions, so there should be opportunities. Cornerback Marcus Fuqua leads the nation with seven interceptions and was named a third-team All-American.

