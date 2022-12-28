The Oklahoma Sooners (6-6) and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3) match up in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday. The Sooners didn't end the regular season in the fashion they wanted. Oklahoma dropped three of its last four games, including a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the season finale. Meanwhile, Florida State ended the season on a five-game win streak. On Nov. 25, the Seminoles beat Florida 45-38.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Florida is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 66.5.

Oklahoma vs. FSU spread: Seminoles -9.5

Oklahoma vs. FSU Over-Under: 66.5 points

Oklahoma vs. FSU money line: Seminoles -355, Sooners +278

OKLA: Sooners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 neutral site games

FSU: Seminoles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Why Florida State can cover



The Seminoles have been an explosive and dynamic offense. They have been dominant all season, ranking first in the ACC in total offense (475.7) and rushing yards per game (217.8) but third in passing offense (257.8). Junior quarterback Jordan Travis is at the helm of this unit. Travis has been a dual-threat weapon who owns a rocket of an arm. The Florida native has good zip and placement on his passes.

Travis is completing 63% of his throws for 2,796 yards with 22 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. Additionally, Travis picked up 367 yards on the ground with seven rushing scores. He tossed at least three passing touchdowns in four games this year.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma trots out a powerful and effective rushing attack. The Sooners led the Big 12 in rushing with 217 yards per game. Oklahoma rushed for over 200 yards in its 51-48 loss against Texas Tech in the regular season finale.

Senior tight end Brayden Willis is a great in-line blocker with solid body control as a pass-catcher. Willis owns soft hands, reeling in 35 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. The Texas native has caught three-plus passes in six games. Willis snagged seven receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns on Nov. 26 against the Red Raiders.

